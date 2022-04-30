Owensboro Catholic High School’s FFA chapter went years without having a working greenhouse.
But on Thursday, the school held a blessing ceremony for its new, $100,000 state-of-the-art greenhouse that will be fully operational when students return to school in the fall.
Erica Tapp, Catholic High’s lone ag instructor, said the 18 x 36-feet greenhouse is smaller than the previous, less sturdy, hoop-style one that had fallen into disrepair when she became ag teacher two years ago.
However, this greenhouse is not only built to last, but also contains an automated sprinkler system and a three-stage heating and cooling system that will create the ideal growing environment.
“This is top-of-the-line, super fancy,” Tapp said. “It’s way more advanced than the last one.”
Tapp has been on a fundraising mission since arriving at the school.
Her cause was jump-started in February 2021 when Owensboro Grain donated $3,000 to the project.
From there, Tapp said other private donors came forward, along with two $15,000 grants from the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board. Another grant from Independence Bank is supposed to pay over multiple years to help keep the greenhouse going with materials.
During the ceremony, Charlie Kamuf, who was also one of the major donors, unveiled the greenhouse’s name — Mimi’s Secret Garden.
Kamuf said his grandchildren call his wife, Linda, “Mimi.” She is an avid gardener herself.
“The FFA at Catholic High has been phenomenal on what they’ve done and what they’ve accomplished with the little things that they have,” said Kamuf, an Owensboro attorney who used to be a co-owner of Big Independent Tobacco Warehouse. “We were glad to do it, because the old one was in need of repair.”
Gates Settle, Catholic High’s principal, said the greenhouse is a necessary addition to the ag program, and he is thankful to all those who contributed both financially and with their time to see it become a reality.
“When we get something like this, it’s really appreciated,” Settle said. “It’s just going to provide such an opportunity for our students they haven’t had. It’s just another educational experience that we’re able to offer at Catholic High.”
Currently, there are 64 students — a mix of city and county — enrolled in Catholic High’s FFA chapter.
Catholic High’s ag program started in 2001 under Susan Zoglmann. In 2004, the school chartered its FFA chapter, with Zoglmann becoming its first advisor until she retired in 2014.
Zoglmann said the original greenhouse was similar to ones set up in retail store parking lots and had no utilities hooked to it.
“We had to carry 5-gallon buckets of water out here,” Zoglmann said. “We didn’t have any water; we didn’t have any electricity, but we had fun.”
Seniors Sara Green, FFA president, and Avery Waller, FFA secretary, said they would’ve liked to have had more time with the new greenhouse, but were happy to see it come to fruition before they graduated.
“Even though I will only get to use it for a little bit, I’m excited for future students that we now actually have a greenhouse here at Catholic,” Green said.
Waller said they’ve started moving plants they were growing in the classroom to the greenhouse.
“Hopefully, we’re going to be making trips out here during class periods and after school — just to keep an eye on everything,” Waller said. “And Erica has been really great about getting the ball rolling — she’s been really pushing and our strongest advocate.”
Tapp said having the greenhouse should help increase the FFA numbers.
“It’s going to completely change our ag program,” Tapp said. “Right now, I’m using an old lab in the school for my horticulture to try to grow my plants. So this is going to be a space where we can get a lot of hands-on learning in plant sciences in there.”
Another benefit will be the ability to have flower and plant sales, which will act as a fundraiser for the FFA program.
“We’ll definitely sell plants in the spring, and we’ll see how it goes in the fall doing mums,” she said. “We have really good FFA support in our county, so the (sales) do really well.”
Tapp said they will grow vegetable starters, herbs, flowers and “dabble” with mixed planter baskets.
“Some of this stuff is going to be new for me to grow, and some of it’s going to be stuff that I know,” Tapp said. “But my plan is to use it year-round.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.