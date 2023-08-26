Looking at national magazines and gardening catalogs, it seems like it’s time to plant garlic. However, the best time to plant garlic in Kentucky is October through early November. It is time to start planning and securing the cloves to plant. Garlic is relatively disease and insect free and easy to grow.

Garlic is planted in the fall because it needs cool temperatures and shorter day lengths for leaf growth. When the weather is warmer and the day length increases, the leaves stop growing and the bulb begins to form. If garlic is planted in the spring in Kentucky, the amount of garlic produced will be less compared to fall planted garlic.

