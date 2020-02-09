The seed catalogs make my cabin fever worse.
I am tempted to start growing vegetable transplants, especially tomatoes. It is too early to start growing tomato plants, but it is time to sow cabbage seeds. Besides timing, other key considerations for growing transplants include temperature, light, and moisture.
The time to start planting seeds indoors for transplanting outside is determined by the desired date for planting into the garden. Starting with the target planting date in the garden, count backward the number of weeks it takes to grow the transplants.
Cool-season crops such as cabbage can be transplanted outside starting around March 15, depending on the weather. Within 5 to 7 weeks, plants will be ready for the garden. The time to start these seeds is Feb. 10, which provides seven weeks of growing time. Broccoli seeds should be started two weeks later. Remember, to avoid hot growing conditions, cool-season crop seeds should be started later to plant in the garden no later than the beginning of April.
Since pepper and eggplant are very sensitive to cool soil and air temperature, they are best transplanted into the garden the first week of May. Plants are ready for the garden six to eight weeks after seeding. They can be started about March 10.
Tomato plants can be transplanted into the garden starting the last week in April. Tomato seeds sown around March 24 will be ready for the garden four to six weeks after seeding. Like pepper and eggplant, tomato is a warm-season crop. You may need to cover them if a frost is predicted after transplanting.
Cucumber, muskmelon, squash, and watermelon can be transplanted into the garden after May 1 since they require warm temperatures to grow. Sow seeds around April 15 because they will be ready to transplant in two to three weeks.
For starting seeds of cabbage, lettuce, broccoli, eggplant, pepper, and tomato, use an artificial growing medium of peat moss and perlite or a commercial seedling mix available at garden centers. These types of media do not contain disease-causing pathogens that may harm the emerging seedlings.
Add water to the growing medium to moisten the amount you think you will need. Then take a plastic tray or container, such as the bottom of a milk jug or plastic sandwich container, with holes poked in the bottom of it and fill it with the moistened medium. Dry medium is difficult to moisten evenly after it is placed in a container.
Sow the seeds in rows within the container, or broadcast the seeds over the growing medium. Lightly cover the seed with growing medium, and moisten the soil with water to remove air pockets around the seed.
Next, place the seeded container in a plastic bag to keep the top of the growing medium from drying out quickly. Keep them at room temperature until seedlings begin to emerge. Then remove the plastic bag and transfer the container to suitable growing areas.
The average window sill usually does not get enough light and needs to be supplemented with artificial light. Use cool white fluorescent lamps alone, a mixture of cool white and warm white fluorescent lamps, or a mixture of cool white and plant growth fluorescent lamps. A variety of light stands are available at different prices or you can make your own. Lamps can be placed in fixtures such as a shop light mount and placed on a type of stand which allows for raising and lowering the fixture.
Locate lamps 5 to 10 inches above the foliage and operate them 12 to 18 hours per day. Raise the lights as the plants grow. Be sure to keep seedlings cool enough (60 to 65 degrees F) for strong, sturdy growth after they germinate.
While the seedlings are still small, about one to two weeks after they emerge, transplant them by handling the leaves into 3- to 4-inch plastic pots, cell packs, Styrofoam cups, paper cups, milk cartons, or small peat pots with holes in the bottom for drainage and filled with a commercial potting mix.
If seedlings are not transplanted into individual containers, the roots become tangled and severely damaged when transplanted into the garden. Put individual pots or packs in plastic or metal trays for growing and for convenience. Place the trays back under the lights. Remove excess water from trays so the seedlings will not rot.
To save time with transplanting seedlings, eggplant, pepper, and tomato seeds can be planted directly into individual containers.
Start cucumber, muskmelon, squash, and watermelon seeds in individual peat pots or peat pellets because their roots do not like to be disturbed after germination. Roots can grow through the peat pot or pellets. Tear off the top edge of the peat pot when planting. If the top of the pot is above the soil, the peat pot will dry out and damage roots near the pot’s edge.
Fertilize the vegetable seedlings when the second true leaves appear. Use a fertilizer such as 20-20-20 at rates recommended on the package. Fertilize again in another week or two.
For more information about growing transplants, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480.
Annette’s tip
Remember to harden off transplants started indoors before planting them into the garden. Harden off plants by placing them in a cool location and reducing the amount of water; don’t allow them to dry out and wilt. This process helps plants acclimate to outside conditions.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer is the Daviess County extension agent for horticulture. Her column runs weekly on the Home & Garden page in Lifestyle. Email her at annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
