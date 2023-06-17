Ready for ripe tomatoes from the garden? But wait, what is that on the bottom of the tomato as it ripens? Why are the flowers falling off and fruits not setting? What are the brown spots on the tomato leaves? What can I do to grow good tomatoes? Some tips to manage these situations to the extent possible are provided below.

While waiting with anticipation for the first ripe tomato, it is disappointing to find a water-soaked spot on its blossom end, which is the bottom. This is called blossom end rot. The spot shrinks and becomes flattened or sunken. Later, secondary fungi invade the affected area, resulting in further fruit decay.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.