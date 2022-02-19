Growing up is hard work.
Learning new stuff is rarely without its challenges. It takes patience, perseverance, and the right attitude.
My grandbaby is discovering her hands, trying to grasp and hold onto little toys.
She almost has the raspberry spit mastered. Her tiny brow furrows in concentration, she puckers her lips, sticks her tongue out, and voila! She does it! She is so accomplished at four months.
I wish I could say the same at 50.
Well, I guess I am accomplished at some things, just maybe not the things I greatly desire to be really good at.
Like I said, growing up is hard work.
I recall confessing to someone when I was in my early 30’s, “I think I am finally feeling like an adult.”
This realization came after 10 years of marriage, the birth of four children, and experiencing lots of other “stuff” in my life.
Adulting was hard. It still is.
Life is very different now and I am adulting in different ways.
I have written before about the mixed emotions that come with seeing my children grow up. I want them to be healthy, independent adults.
I want to be needed, too.
I want them to step into the calling God has on their lives and conquer the world.
I want them to be safe and stay close to home, too.
I want them to grow up and I want them to stay little. Well, I can’t have it both ways now can I?
My oldest daughter is a mama now. She is experiencing the wonderment and worry and the mixed emotions that encompass the blessing.
When she was 18 years old, I vividly recall her telling me, “Mom, you are not responsible for all of my decisions anymore.”
Wow. I felt both liberated and terrified.
As each one of my children grew to that stage of life, where they made their own decisions, sometimes consulting me, sometimes not, I had to grow up, too.
I had to be an adult to adult children who were adulting in young adulthood while I was adulting in middle adulthood.
Understand? Me neither, but I’m trying.
Simply put, I had to make a decision. Was I going to trust God with these young people or not?
Many years ago, I wrote a poem addressing this very dilemma. Here it is in part,
Little Shadows on the wall,
Running up and down the hall.
Those little feet that pound the floor,
I can’t ignore them anymore.
“Go to bed now, ones of mine.
I’ll tuck you in this one last time.”
“Close your eyes and go to sleep.
Quiet now, don’t make a peep.”
The sun is down.
The moon is high.
Stars are twinkling
in the sky.
Bigger Shadows on the wall,
No longer are they wee and small.
I look at them and have to sigh,
How quickly do the years go by.
“Go to bed now, ones of mine.
I’ll tuck you in this one last time.”
The sun is down.
The moon is high.
I guess I knew
They’d have to fly.
God whispers in His still, small voice,
You’ve taught them well,
And loved them much,
You’ve got to trust Me with this bunch.
I understand the way things are,
I pray they’ll never wander far.
Thank you, Lord, for you did know,
That roots and wings together go.
Do you have a young adult in your life?
Would you like prayer support for them?
And yourself?
The twenty-something years seem to be a particularly difficult time of life.
I remember my own struggles and feelings of confusion and fear. Anxiety and depression can take hold and there seem to be no easy answers.
Growing up is hard work.
It’s hard for our children and it’s hard for us parents. If we can grow together, learning how to adult with adults I think we would be stronger for it.
I think our young adult children would be stronger, too. The idea is simple. Below is my email address. If you wish to participate in a prayer community, specifically for the young adults in your life, email me and I will send you details.
I believe we can bend the burden for one another, coming together as a united front, in prayer for our young adults.
You can reach Julie at the following email address: Juliehlake348@yahoo.com
