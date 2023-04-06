I come from a long line of people who love math, numbers and most things associated with them. It’s an odd family trait, but it comes in handy as the director at the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County, especially when those numbers reflect lives impacted, seniors served, friends that attend regularly, financial partners that support us and those we have the distinct privilege to interact with every day.
I submit a monthly report to the board of directors that reflects attendance, donations, new members, etc., and it’s been encouraging to see the steady growth in those numbers in the last 12-plus months.
In the first quarter of 2023, we experienced a 44% increase in active members compared to the same quarter in 2022 — from around 335 to nearly 600. We average over 110 seniors that come through the doors daily to attend events, classes, activities and/or eat lunch. We serve an additional 260-300 seniors, Monday through Friday, through Meals on Wheels.
While numbers are important, it’s the people behind those numbers that matter most.
Karen and her mom are here every Tuesday and Friday to work on their quilts and other craft projects with Joyce, Kathy, Marsha and many others. They come for the fellowship, but also appreciate having the space to work on their projects, which they may not have at home. They learn new skills from each other and encourage one another. And after class is over, they often have lunch together at the senior center.
Kathy got involved with the senior center through the craft group many years ago and has expanded her involvement, not just in participation, but in reaching out to her peers that may need help. She’s frequently on the phone, calling folks that are homebound or perhaps we haven’t seen in a while.
“This place is my home away from home,” Kathy said. “From the first moment I came here, it just got in my blood.”
Data shows that the senior population is the fastest-growing demographic, thanks to us Baby Boomers. In fact, my fellow 1963ers turn 60 this year as one of the last years of Boomers! (You’re right behind us, 1964!) For that reason, we want to add new events to appeal to our folks, from age 60 to 100, and that might interest more to check us out.
With our growth comes a need for volunteers to help us manage our ever-growing list of activities and events. From delivering pet food and supplies to our Pet Meals on Wheels clients to calling or visiting homebound seniors, to decorating for dances and special events, to packaging meals for our weekend frozen meal program, or assisting with bingo on Wednesday mornings, we have lots of opportunities for volunteers.
So, when Randy Lanham of Volunteer Owensboro asked us to participate in their “Serve the City” volunteer fair during Spring Break, we jumped at the chance. We had several folks stop by Tuesday, get a tour of the facility, meet staff and learn more about what’s going on here, but also how they can get involved. During that two-hour window, we had five new friends join the senior center and recruited a couple of volunteers. Thanks, Volunteer Owensboro!
Bob, one of our long-term, faithful volunteers, sits at the front desk on Mondays and Tuesdays, greeting folks, making coffee, answering questions, pointing people in the right direction and generally doing whatever is asked of him. Bob, Sandra and Terri volunteer at the front desk during the week, which allows staff to focus on other matters. That has an unseen impact.
Volunteers are invaluable! If you’d like to get more involved with the senior center, please reach out. Or if you have an interest in another local nonprofit, contact them. I can assure you they’d be happy to have more volunteers.
These stories (and numbers) are encouraging to everyone involved in working, serving and advocating for our greatest generation. It’s a privilege to work alongside these folks, who have worked hard, paid taxes, built businesses, been active in the community and are still making an impact.
We can’t get complacent or fixated on numbers because their demographic continues to grow, so we continue to provide services and social activities for Daviess County seniors that keep them engaged, involved, active, encouraged and thriving.
Help us continue impacting our senior community.
Becky Barnhart is executive director of the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County.
