SEED LIBRARY DOM

Joyce Riney of the Green River Area Extension Master Gardener Association stocks the seed library, an old card catalog, Monday at the Daviess County Public Library. The seed library opened Tuesday and will remain open through the fall.

 Photo by Freddie Bourne | Messenger-Inquirer

On Tuesday, the Daviess County Public Library welcomed back the seed library — a collaborative effort with the Daviess County Extension Office and the Green River Area Extension Master Gardener Association that allows patrons to take seed packets for free — just in time for the beginning of spring.

Located on the first floor of the library in an old wooden card catalog cabinet near the main entrance, patrons can choose from a selection of flower, herb and vegetable seeds of the season, while the extension office and the master gardeners make sure to keep it stocked.

