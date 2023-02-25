On Tuesday, the Daviess County Public Library welcomed back the seed library — a collaborative effort with the Daviess County Extension Office and the Green River Area Extension Master Gardener Association that allows patrons to take seed packets for free — just in time for the beginning of spring.
Located on the first floor of the library in an old wooden card catalog cabinet near the main entrance, patrons can choose from a selection of flower, herb and vegetable seeds of the season, while the extension office and the master gardeners make sure to keep it stocked.
“We either have seeds from some of the area big-box stores or the stores that are finished with their season,” said Joyce Riney, committee member for the seed library for the Master Gardener Association. “They give us those seeds and … we put them in the seed catalog.”
Riney said the organization may also order more seeds in bulk to have extra available.
The seed library was started by master gardener Rebecca May, who was listening to NPR and heard of other communities throughout the country starting a similar initiative.
Since debuting at the library in 2015, the program has grown in popularity.
“I think there’s a lot of people who have gotten interested in (gardening) because of this,” said Bob Martin, committee chair for the seed library. “(People) in (the checkout) line see us putting seeds in here and ask about it. They come back year after year.”
Riney said “people are here wanting to take the seeds out of our hands before we even get them in the drawer.”
“It’s amazing that this many people utilize this,” Martin said.
DCPL has received inquiries for the seed library as early as November and December, and employees have seen the passion project making an impression on patrons and the library’s expansion going beyond books.
“We get a lot of people that are excited to come in,” said Ryan Henry, collections manager. “... It ties in with our planting and growing programs …. It’s kind of a great, holistic, synergistic (time) bringing everybody together.
“I just enjoy seeing the change for libraries. (I’ve) been here since 1996, and now we have downloads, we have video games, we have comic books; I’m just so happy that we get to provide all different kinds of experiences for people.”
“The library is about community, it’s about partnering with everyone around us,” said Emily Hatcher, library associate who oversees the seed library at the facility. “We don’t serve one individual; we serve the whole county, and with the addition of the seed library we can reach people all throughout our community.
“We have children that want to do seeds. We have adults that want to do seeds. It’s just a wonderful way to bring people in.”
Martin and Riney said many people are dependent on the seed library, especially with the rising costs of supplies.
“When you look at the price of a package of seeds, … certain things you may buy can be $2 …,” Riney said. “Here, you’re getting a whole package of seeds for nothing.”
Riney said the goal of the program is to encourage more people to garden more and to see a younger crowd become involved.
“Sometimes it kind of starts when you’re really young, and it (becomes) kind of a lifetime activity and enjoyment for a lot of people,” Riney said. “That’s always good to us when we help people garden.”
Others involved feel gardening provides physical and mental benefits.
“You can just be tired and worn out with everything that’s going on in life, and you go out to your garden and dig around in your flowers, or your plants or whatever — (and) it just kind of lifts your spirit a little bit,” Riney said. “In this day and time, we’ve got so many people with mental health issues and people that are struggling for one reason or another; this is kind of a nice hobby.”
“When you work in the roots, you live longer,” Martin said.
“Being out in nature has been proven to help mental health,” Hatcher said. “Being able to cultivate and say ‘I made something’ … is a very important aspect.”
Other gardening programs will be offered in the coming months at DCPL — including “What to Grow When” led by Annette Heisdorffer, the UK Extension Agent for Horticulture in Daviess County, at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, while other programs will be offered by the library and through the master gardeners and the extension office in the coming months.
Users of the seed library are limited to five seed packets per month.
DCPL requests users sign their first initial and last name along with the quantity and types of seed packets they took on a sheet of paper next to the card catalog.
The seed library will remain open through the fall.
For more information on the seed library, contact the Daviess County Public Library at 270-684-0211 or visit dcplibrary.org.
Additional information about gardening, the master gardener program, soil testing or any of the gardening and horticultural services offered by the Daviess County Extension Office can be found at daviess.ca.uky.edu, by calling 270-685-8480 or visiting facebook.com/GRAEMGA.
