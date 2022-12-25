The Greater Cincinnati Foundation donated $10,000 to the Goodfellows Club of Owensboro through its Bruce and Lia Hager Fund.
Bruce Hager is the grandson of Goodfellows founder Lawrence Hager Sr., and the donation was made in honor of Bruce Hager’s parents, Marjorie and John Hager.
The fund was created in 2006, and Hager said he has been donating $10,000 to Goodfellows for six straight years.
“This fund is a donor-advised fund, so anytime we give to an organization, most of the time we give through the donor-advised fund,” he said. “We’ve been giving at that level for awhile now, and it’s something I hope to continue to do.”
Hager said Goodfellows is very important to him.
“It’s nice to see a nonprofit survive and thrive for over 100 years,” he said. “This is something I want to support now and in the future.”
Growing up, Hager attended the Goodfellows Christmas parties with his family.
“We would all be down there and pitch in as much as we could,” he said. “It’s something I have good memories of growing up.”
Hager said he thinks the work and support that Goodfellows has been providing to the community has been great.
“For me growing up, the Christmas party was what I and other people saw, but they do a lot more,” he said. “The communication with the schools and knowing their needs, and a lot of other neat things I know they do throughout the years.”
Hager is on the board of directors for the Public Life Foundation, an organization founded by his father. He said the organization has been funding the executive director role within Goodfellows for three years.
“We wanted to do a part-time executive director role and see how the organization can get to the next level and continue to thrive,” he said. “This has been another thing the foundation and myself and my wife have been able to do to support the nonprofit.”
Hager said he is unsure of what his grandfather’s thoughts would be on how Goodfellows has done through the years.
“He died in the 80s, and I was still a kid when he passed away,” he said. “I think he would be thrilled to see that it has gone this long and able to thrive, but I’m not sure he ever talked about his future dreams for the nonprofit.”
The success of Goodfellows wouldn’t have been possible without the community’s involvement, Hager said.
“I think this has been the secret success of the nonprofit, how involved the community has been,” he said.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate.
