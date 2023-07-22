Eric Bowman isn’t a storm chaser.
But the owner of Dent Solutions, 711 W. Parrish Ave., has two apps on his phone that track the path of hail storms and estimate the size of the hailstones.
Hail makes dents in cars.
And Bowman’s business is removing the dents without having to replace parts and then paint them.
Paintless dent removal is a process that’s been around for more than 30 years, he said.
And he’s been doing it for 22 years.
Bowman will never forget 2016.
At 12:56 p.m. on May 10 that year, the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Daviess County.
“Hazards include 2-inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts,” it said. “People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding and trees.”
Hail pounded Owensboro for nearly 30 minutes as the slow-moving storm passed over the city.
Soon, reports were coming in of quarter-sized hail, half-dollar-sized hail, golf ball-sized hail and Then egg-sized hail all over the county.
“I was so busy,” Bowman said. “I spent four months in Muhlenberg County, working 12-hour days six and seven days a week.”
He travels an area between Muhlenberg County on the south, Boonville on the north, Sturgis on the west and Tell City on the east.
Bowman said, “I worked several years at Don Moore, but I got tired of the car business, and I wanted something of my own.”
So, he started Dent Solutions in 2001.
“It took me about two years to get to the point where I was making a living at it,” Bowman said. “This work takes a lot of patience.”
He’s working on the hood of a car with seven or eight hail dents, using a long rod with a hook at the end to gently and slowly pop the dent out.
Bowman said, “I can do eight to 10 cars a day depending on the damage.”
The car he’s working on will take two to three hours to finish, he said.
“I can’t keep up with business,” Bowman said. “Other than hail damage, I do things like when somebody bumps their door into yours and dents it or you get a two-foot crease in the side of the car where you rubbed a mailbox.”
Tools, he said, “have come a long way. When I started, I had a $100 lamp and stand. Today, it’s a $650 light and a $950 stand. But it’s so much better. I still run into challenges, and I’m still learning.”
Bowman said, “They’ve had so much hail out west this year and they have so few people doing this work that they’re paying bonuses to get people to come work out there.”
But he has plenty to do here.
“Insurance companies demand that the car look perfect, not just good,” Bowman said. “All of them use me. That’s a real compliment. You have to take a lot of pride in your work.”
