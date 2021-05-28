Hairball the band will be celebrating arena rock hits of the 70s, 80s and 90s with a performance Saturday at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater.
Heath Eric, concert promoter of the Eric Group, said Hairball is more than a tribute band, their concerts are experiences. This performance will also include the first ever pyrotechnics show at the outdoor venue, located at 217 South Main Street.
“They dress up like some of your favorite bands from the big arena era,” Eric said.
The show includes non-stop hit after hit, he said, and features costume changes, and full sound and lights show that features video.
And according to Eric, they’ll treat fans to classic rock groups such as Queen, Journey, KISS, Van Halen and more.
“They come out and they start and they don’t stop for two-plus hours,” he said.
Hairball is made up of vocalists Dave Moody, Kris Vox, and Joe Dandy, along with electric bass player HBK, drummer Billy and lead guitar player Happy, who all are referred to by their initials and first names. The group is celebrating 21 years of performing rock and roll together for thousands all over the county.
At this time only, lawn seats are available in two- and four-person pods. The pods are 8 feet by 8 feet sections, and are limited to two pods per person. Purchasers of lawn seat tickets must bring their own chairs or blankets to sit on during the show.
Two-person lawn tickets are $31, and four-person lawn tickets are $62, plus convenience and handling fees.
Lower-arena tickets for this event sold quick, said Eric, and he added that attendees at concerts thus far this season enjoy the pods for convenience and safety.
With concerts back on the horizon, Eric said things are looking up.
“It’s going to be a great year,” he said. “We are thrilled to be offering shows again, and for things to be moving forward. We hope people come out and enjoy this show.”
The show kicks off at 7 p.m., but doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are available at beaverdamtourism.com.
