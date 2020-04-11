We were slow to grasp the seriousness of the situation.
Despite government officials, military, and medical leaders worldwide warning us of a novel virus, I don’t think the masses began to heed the message until March Madness was canceled.
Some looked up when the stock market took more dives than Olympians would in 2020. Others didn’t notice until spring training was called off and baseball fields grew weeds. I’m still in shock that I won’t be dressing the boys in our Sunday best and going on grand egg-hunts tomorrow.
Addressing my community on Easter weekend during these different and desperate sort of days is more than intimidating. So many are facing a new reality of joblessness, food insecurity, or health scares.
Even more individuals are struggling with uncertainty, depression, fear, or loneliness. President Trump says we’ve gone to war against an invisible enemy, and although the virus may be invisible to the naked eye, its ramifications are all we see.
My grandmother loves springtime. When the weather breaks and daffodils first brave a peek, my thoughts drift to the lady who taught me to appreciate songbirds, redbuds, and thunderstorms. She’s the one who first schooled me in how to pick a racehorse and swing dancing. The retired teacher has a new set of pupils these days — the caring nurses and staff in her assisted-living facility.
The last time I was able to visit Nan, I asked who had brought her flowers. She turned to the plant in desperate need of water and sunshine, then wiped the tears that puddled in her eyes.
“I don’t remember. Was it you?”
It wasn’t, but I wish it was.
I’ve missed seeing Nan, my parents, my brother, my in-laws, and extended family on Easter several times before. There were many years when Wade and I were busy with the baseball season and our Easter table was surrounded by ballplayers. Although traveling home to celebrate would’ve been difficult, it was possible. Permissible. Not potentially deadly.
This is the first time uncertainty will have kept me from a church building or a full, happy house. It’s the first time for me, but not the first time ever.
Two-thousand years ago, the followers of Jesus were living in even greater uncertainty. Gathering together after the crucifixion of our Lord would not have been permissible. Ramifications were sure death if one proclaimed the kingship and divinity of Jesus.
I can’t imagine the fear, depression, or loneliness that Mary and the disciples must have experienced while the body of Jesus rested in a tomb. In a way, the first followers of Christ were socially distanced as they waited for some sort of news.
Then it came. Like the daffodils in the spring, sure as thunderstorms, songbirds, and warmer days, there was Good News! Death was defeated through the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday. So, yes, Jesus is greater than the coronavirus.
This year, reading of the first encounter between Jesus and His disciples after His resurrection grants me great confidence. Look at John 20:19, “On the evening of that first day of the week, when the doors were locked, where the disciples were, for fear of the Jews, Jesus came and stood in their midst and said to them, ‘Peace be with you.’ ”
Did you catch that? In their isolation and fear, the chaos and the calamity, our Lord comes to His people with the greeting, “Peace be with you.” Jesus doesn’t immediately end their persecution then, and He hasn’t wiped out joblessness or illness yet, but He continues to come. He alone can provide peace and fulfillment amongst all uncertainty.
I won’t be sharing hot cross buns with Nan on Sunday or fill gobs of eggs with jelly beans. I won’t be in a church building or have helped my mother prepare an Easter feast while the boys gather around an MLB game. All of these things speak volumes and have gotten my attention… but I won’t abandon myself to despair, either.
I know who is greater than all of this. For sure as the birds sing, in the words of St. John Paul II, “We are the Easter people and hallelujah is our song.”
The peace of the Lord, Jesus Christ, be with you!
Neena is a Kentucky wife, mother, daughter, and beekeeper who does life in Owensboro. Her first novel, “The Bird and the Bees,” is a Christian contemporary romance set to be released April 21, 2020. Visit her at wordslikehoney.com.
