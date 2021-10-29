Best of 2021: “Malignant.” Look, I would looove to give you some long-winded yap about the cultural and sociological importance of the new “Candyman” film. But, come on, I’ve done nothing but think heavy, heavy thoughts for the past 20 months. I don’t wanna dwell on deep subjects right now. It’s Halloween: I just wanna have a good time.
I did see some great films this year — “Candyman,” “Jakob’s Wife,” and “She Dies Tomorrow” come immediately to mind — but all those movies were trying to say something important. I mean, ugh. James Wan’s “Malignant,” on the other hand, is just 100 minutes of bonkers insanity, with gross out moments, nods to other horror genres (particularly the stylish and violent Italian “Giallo” murder mysteries of the 1970s) and a great killer reveal you might see coming long before I did. I heard some people hated “Malignant,” but I’m not sure why. It’s a bloody roller coaster of fun.
Best foreign horror film: “Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum.” An internet ghost hunting show recruits a team to go explore the allegedly most haunted place in South Korea. The host and crew are unscrupulous in their quest to gain millions of views, but how far should they go? After a fun but slow setup, “Gonjiam” speeds up into a whirlwind of scares. There’s one particular moment that makes me jump every time I see it (you know it when it happens, believe me). My tolerance for “found footage” films is somewhat limited, but “Gonjiam” is a gem.
Best horror comedy: “Killer Klowns from Outer Space.” “What are you going to do with those pies, boys?” Yes it’s every bit as weird as it sounds, but it’s never boring, and is full of kind-of-cute evil clowns you can’t help but like. When a flying big top saucer lands in a college town, unleashing murderous space clowns, killer popcorn, toxic cream pies cotton candy snares, it’s up to a hunky beat cop, a jerky college kid, the pretty girl they both pine for and two brain-addled ice cream truck drivers to save the day. This is nothing but big dumb joy from beginning to end.
Best horror film that generally isn’t considered horror: “Alice Sweet Alice.” This little sleeper murder mystery was overshadowed by a lot of other films that came out about the same time in the late 1970s, but for thriller fans, it shouldn’t be missed. In 1959, when a girl is killed horribly in the church moments before her first communion, the members of a New Jersey Catholic parish are thrown into chaos. This film is unsettling from the opening credits and will grip you like a vice until the final image.
Best exploitation film/best film I hesitate to recommend: “Ms .45.” Grindhouse cinema is known for wallowing in blood, gore and unpleasant subjects, largely for cheap thrills. Abel Ferrara’s 1981 Grindhouse masterpiece “Ms .45” gets deep into the exploitation muck while simultaneously rising above it to become something very like an art house film. The film follows Thana, a meek NYC seamstress who is sexually assaulted twice in one day, kills her second assailant and ends up with his chopped up body in her fridge and his handgun in her purse. Thana transforms from shrinking violent to apex predator, stalking or luring various men, then gunning them down in the New York mean streets. There’s a moral ambiguity here that’s far beyond the standard Grindhouse “rape/revenge” formula that still gets repeated so often. And, dare I say it — it’s really funny in a “dark comedy” sort of way. As a portrait of how trauma can turn a “normal” person into a monster, “Ms .45” is hard to beat.
Best horror film on Shudder: “V/H/S/94.” I don’t like most horror anthologies (except for the original “Creepshow” and “Trick r Treat”), so I went into the latest found footage installment in the V/H/S series, “V/H/S/94,”with no real expectations or hopes. Then, I ended up having a blast. I don’t even wanna tell you too much, because I don’t want to ruin the surprises. It’s fun, it’s bloody as all get out, and it throws some crazy curveballs you have to see to believe. It’s not deep, but it’ll make you jump, and laugh, and yell and hoot at all the gross outs. Really, what more do you want? Hail Raatma.
Best horror film on Nexflix: “Hush.” Sure, the “Fear Street” series was everybody’s Netflix darling this year, and I enjoyed the films for the most part. But none of those films are anywhere near as scary as “Hush,” Mike Flanagan’s tense home invasion thriller. Maddie, who is deaf and mute, is working on her latest book in her home in the woods when a masked stranger with a killer compound bow appears outside. He’s a hunter, and Maddie’s his next target. How can she fight someone she can’t hear coming? I’m not a huge Flanagan fan, but this film will knock your socks off. It’s taut like piano wire, with a great performance by Kate Siegel, who is onscreen for 98% of the film. If this sounds like your cup of tea, also check out: “The Strangers: Prey At Night.”
Best horror film on Hulu: “The Final Girls.” Here’s my thing with Hulu: The streaming channel is filled with art house horror films I always intend to watch, but never actually watch. I mean, am I going to watch the art house horror fave “The Lodge,” or am I going to watch “Friday the 13th, Part 3” again? There’s no question where I’m gonna click.
But my exception to the Hulu rule is “The Final Girls,” a meta movie-within-the-movie horror/comedy/drama that is not super scary, but is full of heart. A riff and satire of the summer camp slasher genre, “The Final Girls” has a group of friends sucked into a summer slasher at a screening. One of the final girls in the film is the real-life deceased mother of one of the teens, so the film explores themes of grief, loss, friendship and love — just with a masked killer making mincemeat of the “film’s” camp counselors. It’s light-hearted and kinda sweet ... if you don’t mind the blood spray.
BOBBIE HAYSE
Best reboot: “Halloween” 2018. I’ve been a lifelong fan of a lot of well-known horror franchises: “Nightmare on Elm Street,” “Friday the 13th,” and of course, “Halloween.” They hold a soft spot in my heart, which is likely why I waited entirely too long to watch the 2018 remake of Halloween. Once I did, however, I was blown away. The movie picks up where Carpenter’s 1978 Halloween leaves off — 40 years after some guy named Michael Myers went on a killing rampage. It picks up as if Halloweens 2-5, “The Curse of Michael Myers,” “H20, Resurrection,” and the Rob Zombie remakes never took place. And it’s awesome. Laurie Strode is a woman dealing with trauma in her own way: kicking butt and taking names. Or, rather, taking at least one name: Michael Myers.
Best grindhouse/exploitation film: “The Strangers” 2008. I’m not a big fan of exploitation films, so when looking for something that appealed to me in this category, one movie stuck out the most, and that was “The Strangers” released in 2008. I saw this one in theaters when it first came out. I went in blind with little expectations, and was impressed. I gave it a re-watch recently, and it holds up. The tension with the main characters, their pain, the loneliness, the quiet, slow build all make this movie great. What’s more, I’m unsure if I’ve witnessed something as unsettling as Liv Tyler’s character asking one of the assailants “Why are you doing this?” only to hear the reply, “Because you were home.” Ah!
Best horror comedy: “Tucker & Dale vs. Evil” 2010. This is one of my favorite movies of all time, let alone favorite horror flicks. It’s definitely a comedy, and it’s also heartwarming in a way. It’s the story of two pals who just want to fix up their vacation home in the woods, but are constantly thwarted by college kids who think Tucker and Dale are serial murderers. What follows is hilarity while director Eli Craig pulls from all the good horror tropes to tell the story of a couple of dudes trying to live their best lives while college kids attempt to kill them, and end up killing themselves in the process.
Best of 2021: “Fear Street” trilogy. The best horror movie of 2021, for me, happens to be three movies in one. “The Fear Street” trilogy was released on Netflix this summer, beginning with “Part One: 1994,” followed by “Part Two: 1978,” and lastly “Part Three: 1666.” Now, I’m a 90s kid who grew up reading R. L. Stine books. Seriously, I at one point had every “Goosebumps” and “Fear Street” book that was released (up until I was in the sixth grade), a feat that garnered me a handshake from the author himself when I met him as a pre-teen. My nostalgia for those books is largely what influences my thoughts on this pick, I admit, but the story is a pretty good one, too. The music is fantastic (especially in 1994, in which nearly every one of my favorite songs as a kid is featured), the kills are creative, and somewhat intense. Watching all the movies as a trilogy helps the storyline, so I encourage you not to stop after one, even if you dislike the lead character after the first movie (trust me, she is pretty darn unlikeable at first).
Best horror film that isn’t generally considered horror: “Moon” 2009. I was introduced to “Moon” when I was in college. I went into it blind expecting an unsettling sci-fi, and I was pleasantly surprised. This movie is unsettling. It’s beautifully shot, and there are long, sweeping scenes that do a good job of describing just how far away the Moon is from all of humanity. There are several reveals as it unfolds and tells the story of astronaut Sam who is alone on a base on the Moon. His only companion is the computer GERTY, and Sam’s eventual unraveling is compounded by his loneliness, as he reminisces on his baby daughter at home, and his wife. I won’t give away the big reveal at the end, but let’s just say Sam isn’t as alone as he thinks he is, by a long shot.
Best film you wouldn’t actually recommend to anyone else: “Cannibal Holocaust” 1980. I cannot stress the horribleness of this movie enough: Do not watch! That was the warning first given to me ... just before I watched it, and seriously regretted it. The set up for this found footage feature: a professor finds a lost film during a rescue mission in the Amazon rainforest of a missing documentary crew. Watchers see the actual slaying of a turtle (which really did happen for the creation of the film), and some realistic-look cannibalism. Yuck. It’s not great. Heed my warning: Stay away!
