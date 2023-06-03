You would think that with three children between 16 months and 4 years old, Alix Hamilton would have more than enough laundry to do.
But in April, the Chicago-area native opened Blue Laundry Co., a mobile laundry service that’s already gaining support.
“I’ve always wanted to own my own laundromat,” she said. “But they cost too much. I like doing laundry, and I really like folding clothes.”
So, Hamilton started her own mobile laundry service.
People can go to the Blue Laundry Facebook page, Instagram account or email bluelaundryco@gmail.com with their address and the time they want their laundry picked up.
Hamilton will pick it up, do the laundry and return it within 48 hours, she said.
“It’s good income without a lot of work,” Hamilton said.
Her family lives in an apartment now with one washer and dryer.
“But we’re moving to a house soon,” Hamilton said. “My goal is to get another washer and dryer, so I can do more.”
She’ll also do the clothes at a laundromat if that’s what the customers prefer.
The charge is $1.80 a pound.
“But we have memberships,” Hamilton said. “Monthly is $1.60 a pound, biweekly is $1.50 a pound and weekly is $1.40.”
The website optimoroute.com says, “Today’s fast-paced world and the multitude of tasks that can pile up in daily life have created increasing demand for laundry delivery services. That’s why the on-demand laundry industry is projected to be worth $113 billion by 2027.”
It adds, “Many successful laundry delivery businesses started in their own home laundry room. This is not only affordable, but it also provides flexibility, especially if you’re a parent or caregiver or if you’re involved in other part-time ventures.”
That’s what Hamilton did.
She came to Kentucky to study long-term care administration at Western Kentucky University.
Hamilton came to Owensboro to work at Wendell Foster.
“I’m working there part-time now,” she said. “It’s hard, but very rewarding.”
If you’re wondering where the company name came from, Hamilton said, “It comes from the Blue Bridge. Owensboro brings so much joy to people, and the Blue Bridge is part of that.”
She said she’ll be at Divots & Divas, a women’s golf event, on June 9 at The Pearl Club on Summit Drive.
Proceeds benefit women’s and children’s services.
