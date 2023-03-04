YOUNG FARMER Dom pic

Daviess County farmer Cole Hamilton is pictured with a Case tractor that he’ll be using in the field this growing season. Hamilton was named the Kentucky Young Farmer Association’s Member of the Year at the 65th annual convention held Feb. 24-25 in Louisville.

 By Mayme Hunt

When it comes to farming, Cole Hamilton has always considered himself an underdog.

However, Hamilton, a 27-year-old first generation Daviess County farmer, recently caught the attention of his peers by being named the Kentucky Young Farmer Association’s Member of the Year at the 65th annual convention held Feb. 24-25 in Louisville.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

