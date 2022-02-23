Lauren Hunt enjoys school.
The 16-year-old Hancock County High School junior also keeps busy. Along with spending time with her friends and being active with her church youth group, she plays violin and volunteers throughout the community each week. She also works as a lifeguard at Holiday World in the summer.
Topping all of that off, she maintains a 3.8 GPA, and also attends Owensboro Community & Technical College for some of her classes, which is important to her.
“I have enjoyed getting a small taste of what college will be like in the future while still being at school all day,” she said.
Her goals after high school are to attend Cedarville University, a private Christian school in Ohio, where she plans to study business and violin.
Lauren has been playing violin since she was 5 years old, and was classically trained.
She has participated in the Kentucky Wesleyan College ensemble, and also plays with her church’s worship service. She also teaches a preschool class on Sunday nights.
Lauren volunteers at least four hours a week with her church and throughout the community.
“I love volunteering because I like to help where there is a need,” she said. “Before COVID, I would play violin at the nursing home once a month.”
COVID-19 has impacted her life a great deal. She attended Heritage Christian School through eighth grade, and began attending high school just as the pandemic began.
Not being able to see her friends and extended family was difficult for her, and she didn’t learn as well online as she does in person, she said.
Lauren has six siblings, and enjoyed the time spent with them while being home because of the virus.
“Not going to school made me grow closer with my family ... but I missed learning in school and being around my friends on a daily basis,” she said.
Thomas Magan, HCHS counselor, said Lauren is a good representative of the school. Not only is she an excellent student who puts forth great effort in the classroom, but she also has a kind heart and is always willing to help others.
He said her compassion toward others is a “direct reflection” of her upbringing.
“Her family is involved in our community and they have raised their children to respect themselves, others, and most of all show respect and reverence toward God,” Magan said. “We are so proud of her and look forward to watching her grow into the great community representative and leader she can be.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.