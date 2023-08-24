When Kelsey Carrico — an occupational therapist, certified hand therapist and pelvic floor therapist — was working at the therapy clinic Hand Therapy Plus off Frederica Street in 2019, she didn’t expect to be approached by then-owners Rob and Kate Abney, who established the business in 2004, to take it over.
Four years later, Carrico has kept the business going under the new name — Hand Therapy Plus Total Body Rehab — and found a new home for the facility when it moved into the former home of Kuntry Kutter Gallery on East 18th Street.
Originally from New Albany, Indiana, Carrico grew up playing “a lot of sports” and intended to go into another form of therapy.
But when she ended up shadowing some of the physical therapists, Carrico realized she wanted to focus on services that were beyond being ”exercise-based.”
“My grandma was actually in the nursing home when she had an occupational therapist put splints on her hands … and I was like, ‘They should have done that a long time ago,’ because she did have contracted hands,” she said. “... They helped with dressing, bathing, more functional things, (and I realized) that just (made) more sense to me to help people go back to doing things they need to do throughout the day and things that they loved to do.”
Carrico began to shadow Rob Abney while she was an undergraduate at Western Kentucky University working towards her exercise science degree and “fell in love with handy therapy,” which Carrico said can be misinterpreted by those not familiar with the practice.
“A certified hand therapist is a specialist from the hand to the shoulder, so technically it’s not just the hand,” she said. “I always tell people you can’t treat the shoulder if you don’t know how to treat a neck either, (as) our nerve roots start in the neck and make (their) way down to your fingers.”
She began working at Hand Therapy Plus after graduating with her master’s degree in occupational therapy from Spalding University in 2016, where Carrico’s remained since.
When she took ownership of the clinic, Carrico said it came with challenges.
“I’ve always told myself when I was younger that I wanted to run my own business. My dad is a dentist, and he owns his own dental practice, so I kind of went into (this) wanting to own my own practice,” she said, “but in OT school, they don’t teach you how to be a business owner.
“There were a lot of learning curves. I did a lot of self-study, asking other business owners, asking my father (and) the previous owner. I did some things that (Rob) did and followed in his footsteps a little bit as far as the therapy world goes ….”
One of the changes Carrico made to the company, besides moving, was adding services, which include hand therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy, women’s health and addressing chronic pain conditions — all done one-on-one.
“We do so much more than treat hands,” she said. “... We treat the whole body (from) head to toe.”
Another service includes the AlterG Anti-Gravity Treadmill — where patients can “unweight” themselves with positive air pressure to reduce gravitational forces on the board to help improve coordination and strengthen muscles, according to the company’s website.
“The anti-gravity treadmill fills up with air, and it takes a percentage of your body weight off,” Carrico said. “We put little shorts on each person, and then we zip them in the treadmill and it fills up with air; and they can walk like they’re walking on air.”
Carrico also highlights the addition of craniosacral therapy — a hands-on technique that utilizes gentle touch to help release tension in the central nervous system — among other new services.
Regarding the future, Carrico is looking to add more services and equipment while possibly looking into building a second location in a rural area to help those not near Owensboro.
“We want to look at the community need to see what services (are) needed the most,” she said.
Regardless of how many times patients come into the clinic, Carrico wants them to feel comfortable and know that their time is valued.
“We want to treat (our patients) like family. We want them to feel like they’re very welcomed, that they had a pleasant experience,” she said. “We don’t want them to feel rushed or that they didn’t receive quality … and that they’ve gained something (positive) from coming to us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.