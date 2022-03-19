Happy second anniversary, COVID-19.
But you’ve long overstayed your welcome.
It’s time to move on.
It was two years ago today that a 63-year-old Henderson woman became the first person diagnosed with coronavirus in the region.
And our world changed.
The Messenger-Inquirer sent reporters home to work until it was over.
A few weeks, we thought.
But it was May 2021 before we returned to the office.
And this month before the doors opened to the public again.
Those first few weeks, we didn’t know what to expect.
Would it be like one of those movies about viruses killing people in the streets?
Soon, shortages were popping up everywhere.
We began hoarding toilet paper and hand sanitizer.
The pandemic fear really reached us on March 1, 2020, when masks began flying off local shelves as we began stocking up in case the pandemic that was sweeping the world reached us.
There were still no cases of coronavirus here.
But we were afraid it was coming.
The first case reached Kentucky on March 6 — in Lexington.
By March 9, sanitizer was in short supply all over the country.
Two days later, nursing homes had stopped allowing visitors to come in.
On March 11, the governor asked churches to go online and not have in-person services.
And schools closed for three weeks.
We thought we’d have the virus under control by then.
Sports, conventions and festivals were being called off.
On March 13, Owensboro Health restricted visitation for fear of spreading the disease.
Three days later, restaurants and bars closed.
Hotels saw bookings plummet.
Child-care centers closed.
And the primary election was postponed until June.
On March 17, gyms and movie theaters closed.
Hundreds lost their jobs.
By March 20, one day after the case in Henderson, we had five cases in Daviess County.
Three days later, Owensboro Health saw its first patient with COVID-19.
Local distilleries started making hand sanitizer.
Funerals were limited to a small number of mourners and drive-through visitation.
We reserved the Owensboro Convention Center for an overflow of patients from the hospital.
Fortunately, that was never needed.
Some said wear masks.
Some said don’t wear masks.
We were afraid to touch anything away from home.
And we learned to stay six feet apart, bump elbows or just wave.
This time last year, COVID-19 was still around and still killing people.
But the numbers were finally dropping again.
And vaccinations were increasing.
That light at the end of the tunnel seemed to be getting closer.
And then, we learned about variants.
Greek words like Delta and Omicron.
Things got worse again and we got booster shots in the fall.
Now once again, spring is here and the number of cases is falling again.
Monday, Owensboro Health Regional Hospital reported only five patients with coronavirus.
And none were in critical condition.
But so far, Daviess County has seen more than 30,000 cases of COVID-19.
Nearly one person in every three of us.
And more than 365 of us have died from it.
Now, we’re hearing that Europe and Asia are seeing more cases of the latest variant.
But here’s hoping we’ll finally get this thing under control.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.