Sea of Galilee

The Sea of Galilee is pictured.

 By Father Ray Clark

I was recently riding in a hearse as part of a funeral procession heading to a cemetery in the county. I was leading the service at the grave, hence my place in the passenger seat. As we led the procession through the countryside, the fields around us were harvested and bare. Seeds sown in spring had died and borne fruit, what was sown has now been reaped. In the Scriptures, as in the Book of Revelation, the harvest invites us to reflect on the end of time.

Nature invites us to do the same, as days become less and nights become more and cold creeps in. Leaves show off their colors, like a peacock preening, before falling to earth. As this panorama unfolds, the Church joins in. The seasons of the Church follow the seasons of time.

Ray Clark is a Catholic priest of the Diocese of Owensboro.

