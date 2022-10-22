I was recently riding in a hearse as part of a funeral procession heading to a cemetery in the county. I was leading the service at the grave, hence my place in the passenger seat. As we led the procession through the countryside, the fields around us were harvested and bare. Seeds sown in spring had died and borne fruit, what was sown has now been reaped. In the Scriptures, as in the Book of Revelation, the harvest invites us to reflect on the end of time.
Nature invites us to do the same, as days become less and nights become more and cold creeps in. Leaves show off their colors, like a peacock preening, before falling to earth. As this panorama unfolds, the Church joins in. The seasons of the Church follow the seasons of time.
A friend amazes me by his sensitivity to the presence of nature here in town. He sees birds amidst the branches of a tree or perched on towers that appear like specks to me. His sensitivity is sharpening my senses, as I now notice birds perched upon electric lines and am aware of their singing.
In the same way the Church’s sensitivity to the passing of seasons can sharpen our awareness of the passing of time in the midst of our hectic, often-distracted lives.
In a few days, on the First of November, the Church celebrates All Saints or All Hallows Day as it was known. We remember and give thanks for all those, great and small, who have reached the goal of heaven. Halloween is simply the eve of All Hallows Day.
The following day the Church celebrates All Souls Day for those who have died. In Mexico this is “el Dia de Los Muertos,” the Day of the Dead. Family members place upon little altars pictures of the person who has died along with their favorite clothing and food.
During this first week of November the Church offers special graces when we visit a cemetery and pray for someone who has died. We trust that our prayers speed them to heaven.
This dying of nature around us encourages us to consider our own death. The process of preparing for my death began/ happened spontaneously, like a squirrel buries nuts for winter as summer wanes.
A photo popped up on my phone from my photo album. It is a picture I took during my time in the Holy Land of the sun setting on the Sea of Galilee. The Sea of Galilee is one of my favorite places on earth. The photo seemed perfect for a memorial card.
I also began wearing a scapular, a small piece of brown cloth worn around the neck with a promise of eternal salvation given by Mary, Jesus’ mother. I didn’t ask: “Do I wear this or not?” I picked one up and put it on.
I have witnessed a similar process taking place in the elderly, often after a spouse has died. The conscience seizes the opportunity to examine my life. I see how I have harmed others. I wrestle with the hurt I have caused and how I can forgive myself. I have deep remorse for what I have done.
Catholics call this process of being purified “purgatory.” Jesus’ image of “the eye of the needle” comes to mind. If, as has been suggested, the eye of the needle was an opening in the city walls that camels could not pass through with excess baggage, I also must let go of this baggage I carry to pass through what blocks me from experiencing the fullness of God’s love.
As the photo of the Sea of Galilee initiated this preparing for my death, a quote by Saint John of the Cross came with it: In the evening of life we will be judged by love alone.
A prayer of the Church says it well: May your grace, O Lord, day by day bring our conduct closer to the life of heaven.
Ray Clark is a Catholic priest of the Diocese of Owensboro.
