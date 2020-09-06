The arrival of September brings thoughts of fall decorations.
With anticipation, we look forward to pumpkins and gourds. Some of these plants are still growing, and the pumpkins are green or the gourds are still soft. Tips are provided to determine when to harvest them for the best keeping quality.
When the rind is hard and has good color characteristics typical for the variety, the pumpkin is ready to harvest. Also, watch the vines; fully colored pumpkins on vines that are dying are ready to harvest.
Remove the pumpkin from the vine with pruning shears to avoid breaking the stem. The stem makes the pumpkin more attractive. It is tempting, but do not carry the pumpkin by the stem or it could break off.
If you are keeping pumpkins for jack-o’-lanterns or Thanksgiving decorations, place them in a cool, dry location on straw, hay or a slotted shelf to allow good air movement around the pumpkins. Good air circulation will help reduce rotting. Unfortunately, some rotting may occur due to injury or stresses such as diseases promoted by wet, humid weather.
The best temperature range for storing pumpkins is 55 to 60 degrees.
Ornamental and hardshell gourds make popular decorations. Ornamental gourds are very colorful. Two or three colors may be combined together on the same gourd to form different patterns. In addition, a variety of shapes and sizes are available, and some may be warty or smooth.
Many of the hardshell gourds are from the genera Lagenaria. They have common names resembling their shape, such as bottle, dumbbell, kettle, powder horn, dipper, club or birdhouse. After they are dry, the shells become very hard and last for a long period of time with reasonable care.
Gourds should be harvested when fully mature with deep, solid color and hard rind but before frost to reduce possible spoilage. It is best to leave all but very early maturing fruit on the vine until the decorating season is near, the vine is dead or frost is threatening. Gourds picked green will not develop the true color. A gourd is mature when the stem turns brown and dies. Gourds left on living vines will continue to color over a period of three to four weeks if diseases and insects have not affected the fruit.
When harvesting gourds, avoid cuts and bruises, which are major entry points for rotting fungi and bacteria. Bruised fruit may discolor and decay. Use sharp shears to cut them from the stem.
As the gourds dry, the stem sometimes falls off. If it remains attached, it will enhance the gourd’s decorative appearance and market value. Do not handle gourds by the stem.
When first collected, thoroughly wash the gourd in some non-bleaching disinfectant, such as vinegar and water, and wipe dry. If quite dirty, wash in warm, soapy water and rinse in clean water. Dry with a soft cloth.
If you want to use ornamental gourds for decorations, put them in a warm, dry place with good air circulation inside the house or garage for about a week. Then leave them natural or polish them with floor wax to enhance the colors. Shellac and varnish can also be used, but the glossy appearance is unnatural. Check the gourds often to make sure they are not rotting. These gourds probably will only last for the fall.
The ideal curing or drying conditions for hardshell gourds used for crafts is 80 to 85 degrees with relative humidity of 80 to 85% for seven to 10 days. Otherwise, they can be cured in a warm, dry, dark place. Warmth encourages drying, and darkness prevents color fading. It may take several months for gourds to dry, especially the large hardshell types. Do not make a hole to help them dry because rotting fungi and bacteria enter the hole and may cause the fruit to rot. Gourds should not be stored in a damp basement, a closed, heated room, or in tight, unventilated containers.
During the curing or drying process, gourds can be placed in open fruit crates, spread on slotted shelves, or placed in mesh onion bags and hung where ventilation and air circulation can be maintained. The use of artificial heat without ventilation has a tendency to cause molding and spoilage. If hardshell gourds mold but are not rotten, they can be kept. Some consider mold appealing for craft work.
When you can shake the hardshell gourd and hear seeds rattling, it is cured and ready to use for crafts. It may take them many months to dry.
Cured gourds can be kept until the next season by storing them at 50 to 60 degrees with a relative humidity of 70 to 75%.
Enjoy decorating with pumpkins and gourds! For more information, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service office at 270-685-8480 or annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
Annette’s Tip
The rule of thumb for dividing perennials now is to complete the division process by Oct. 1. This gives the plants time to establish a good root system after they are planted again. Otherwise, they may heave or push out of the ground when the soil freezes and thaws this winter, which may cause them to dry out or freeze and die.
Upcoming EventsJoin Extension agents and specialists for Horticulture Webinar Wednesdays. Each Wednesday, we offer presentations on home horticulture topics at 1 p.m. through Zoom. More information on topics and how to register is found at https://kentuckyhortnews.com/horticulture-webinar-wednesdays/.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer is the Daviess County extension agent for horticulture. Her column runs weekly on the Home & Garden page in Lifestyle. Email her at annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.