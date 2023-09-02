When you’re 16, six years can seem like 60.
When you’re 76, 60 years can seem like six.
On the day after Labor Day in 1963, I walked into my high school journalism class for the first time.
I didn’t really know what I was doing there.
My sophomore English teacher had told me I could write and suggested that I take journalism.
I had been reading the Paducah Sun-Democrat every day since I was 8.
I had seen articles that really strung words together to paint a picture and tell a story.
Writers like Hal Brock of the Associated Press, Joe Creason of the Courier-Journal and Bill Powell of the Sun-Democrat were definitely masters of that.
I didn’t know it then, but that class would change my life in more ways than one.
It started me on a 60-year (so far) reporting and writing career.
A girl I met in that class became my wife 57 years ago this week.
And a lot of the kids in that class are still friends today.
The Ballard Beacon came out monthly.
And we wrote a lot of stories.
Great practice for the future.
I even got to cover a Barry Goldwater rally for that high school paper.
Sandy and I got married just before our sophomore year at Murray State.
We both majored in journalism and worked on the school paper.
We got our master’s degrees in communications.
Then, I was drafted and worked on an Army newspaper at what was then Fort Hood, Texas.
And she taught journalism at Killeen (Texas) High School.
Then came a couple of months at two weekly newspapers in middle Tennessee.
We were working 80-hour weeks, and we could see they were going to fail.
So, we moved here in January 1973.
There were a lot of ups and downs through the years.
They told me I wasn’t cut out to be a reporter and fired me in 1975.
But they made the mistake of telling me I could stay until I found another job.
Our son is a feature writer for the Las Vegas Review-Journal today.
After more than 50 years of reporting for the Messenger-Inquirer, I retired on July 8, 2022.
I was tired of the daily grind.
But I still wanted to write.
They were kind enough to let me continue on a freelance basis.
That means they pay me by the story now, not the hour.
And it’s still fun after 60 years.
Has it really been that long?
