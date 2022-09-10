I start planning our menu for each week on Sunday evenings.
For me, there is leisure in searching old cookbooks for new recipes. I joyfully anticipate that time of day when my husband and I will gather around the table with our family, say a prayer of thanks, and share about our days. It’s a social occasion even if the guest list is small.
Though we are rather traditional in our familial roles with me doing most of the cooking, ensuring a pleasant mealtime is not only my responsibility. Etiquette rules suggest that everyone at the table plays a part.
Growing up, my family had its own mealtime blunders. More than once, smoke alarms announced a change in the menu to PB&J’s. There were countless spilled beverages, licked fingers, and an ancient poodle that always happened to choke and gag during a toast or the blessing. Believe me, there were more from the unappetizing to the unapologetic.
On the other hand, my mother balanced the bloopers and exuded grace with her servant’s heart. She has taught me the fine art of playing hostess and the importance of making others feel welcome. However, there is one rule of etiquette she still neglects.
When gathering for a meal at home, it is a sign of respect to allow the mother — the hostess — or any other guest of honor be seated first. When I was young, my mother was the last to sit down, partly because she was always serving all of us, but also because we didn’t have enough chairs. When she would finally sit, most often her little body was perched on an old milk can, readily jumping to the needs of others.
I’m thankful for her example. In a world where most are concerned with the comfort of self, it speaks volumes when anyone is joyfully tending others. I can often relate to Martha (the sister that gets a hard time for being concerned with the provisions for a supper for Christ, but let’s ease up on the gal for a minute). Undoubtedly, she was following her time’s own rules of etiquette and doing what she thought was appropriate. I love and admire Martha’s servant-heart; she (and far too often, I, too) just needed a little re-directing.
I think the great lesson of etiquette at meals and with seating is a mixture of what Christ taught Martha and the “hostess sits first” rule.
In these days where much of our food is consumed in a car, may we remember that the meal is to be shared, that it is a social occasion designed for us all to engage and to relish company, and that all of life, not just supper, is more pleasant when everyone assists and serves others.
Each occasion is another opportunity to be thankful for the food, family and friendships.
It will be a battle to have my mother seated first in her home at any supper. I imagine that as time goes on, I will take her spot on the proverbial milk can. I only hope I may I serve others so well.
Neena Gaynor is wife, mother, and the author of the newly released children’s picture book, A Garden for Mary (available everywhere books are sold). Visit her at www.wordslikehoney.com.
