I start planning our menu for each week on Sunday evenings.

For me, there is leisure in searching old cookbooks for new recipes. I joyfully anticipate that time of day when my husband and I will gather around the table with our family, say a prayer of thanks, and share about our days. It’s a social occasion even if the guest list is small.

Neena Gaynor is wife, mother, and the author of the newly released children’s picture book, A Garden for Mary (available everywhere books are sold). Visit her at www.wordslikehoney.com.

