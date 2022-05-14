Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of church choirs was dwindling in favor of permanent worship bands.
A decrease in the number of people attending Sunday worship translated into fewer potential voices, and the popularity of contemporary Christian music has contributed to decline in choirs, according to church officials.
JP Kwok, Bellevue Baptist Church’s worship pastor, said people’s time constraints have also hindered choirs. due to the commitment it takes to prepare each week.
“We have to advocate for our church now, where the community would advocate for that time 20 years ago,” Kwok said. “So I would say style of music has less to do with it and commitment level has much more to do with the strength in numbers of a choir.”
And during the two years of the pandemic that shut down large gatherings and limited worship pastors from having normal singing practices. It could’ve been the death knell for choirs.
But throughout Daviess County and the region, there are multiple churches that have maintained their choirs, even if they’re not performing every Sunday.
Brian Elliott, worship pastor for Walnut Memorial Baptist Church, said since returning from COVID, the choir there sings at least twice a month.
“The thing we’ve found that’s worked for us is I set the schedule dates of when we’re going to sing and people put it on their calendars,” Elliott said. “We have rehearsal every week so that we’re still having that camaraderie. It’s been a journey in what works for us, but I feel like we’re in a good spot now and what people are able to commit to.”
Kwok said Bellevue’s choir was shut down during the height of the pandemic.
“When COVID started, we were quick to pause choir, just because no one knew what the nature of the virus was,” Kwok said “We took the experts’ advice and treated it as a serious risk, especially for those over a certain age.”
Just prior to the pandemic in 2019, Kwok said he had started singing more often during services “to build up interest level and activity.”
“But then we got our knees cut out from under us,” he said.
But in January of this year, Bellevue began ramping up its choir performances to at least twice a month.
Kwok said choirs are found throughout scripture and that he sees them as an important part of worship.
“We believe singing is a way for everyone to repeat God’s truth together and to lift one another, to encourage and to admonish one another on teaching and holding one another accountable,” said Kwok, who will celebrate 14 years in July as Bellevue’s worship pastor. “So it’s a good way to show their gifts and abilities.”
In McLean County, Buck Creek Baptist Church’s choir has been led by Brian Tadlock for five years.
Tadlock said Buck Creek’s choir was quick to return once the COVID restrictions started to lessen.
“Even through the pandemic, I never lost touch with the choir, and the choir never lost touch with each other,” Tadlock said. “The membership met weekly using Zoom; we had prayer time on Zoom just to keep us together; we had rehearsals and even met outside when the weather was right.”
And for Tadlock, a person doesn’t have to be a true vocalist to be part of a choir.
“It’s one of the places anybody can be a part of,” Tadlock said. “Even if the person doesn’t have the best voice or you can’t read music or you can’t harmonize very well, there are always people who can. I think if you have a strong choir ministry, I think it’s right up there with having a strong Sunday school ministry. I think it’s healthy for the church.”
John Langford, Panther Creek Baptist Church’s music director, said the choir there is back to where it was pre-COVID.
“We tried doing a praise team but it didn’t really work out, and now we’ve gone back to really just doing a choir now,” said Langford, who’s been music director for five years.
Langford added that the choir seems to just fit Panther Creek’s congregation.
“I think it’s an essential part of worship; I was always in choir even when I wasn’t director,” Langford said. “We’ve been going every Sunday, but in the summer we’ll be hit and miss with the congregation. They won’t be doing any kind of special music until fall.”
And for Elliott, he said there is a special bond that’s created among choir members, which has helped Walnut Memorial’s choir remain together before and throughout the pandemic.
“If you’ve been in one or you lead one, you do see the benefits of it — big time,” Elliott said. “For one, ours is definitely a family that looks after one another. And not just to each other. They, as a group, will minister to other folks in the congregation.
“Our crew was ready to come back because they missed that bond that was so strong. We may not sing every week, but having that rehearsal time and being part of each other’s lives is just invaluable.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
