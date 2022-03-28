When it comes to agribusinesses, barns and farms have become popular venues, especially for weddings.
And while some have repurposed old tobacco barns as wedding venues, Toni Carie of Hawesville built her rustic, barn-style venue called Carie’s Creek, 1749 Goering Road, from scratch seven years ago.
“We had a barn, but it wasn’t one we could use,” Carie said. “It was a hay barn, and it just wasn’t pretty.”
Carie’s family lives on a 72-acre farm in Hancock County, where they mainly raised horses until they started their agribusiness.
“The farm used to be full of horses, and we took all the fences down to build a wedding barn,” she said.
Carie said the idea began from social media posts about how people were turning their farms into wedding venues.
“It just happened; you know how you search around, and on Pinterest I saw that people were doing weddings in barns, but there weren’t any around here,” Carie said. “And my son had just proposed, and I thought, ‘Hey, we could do something out here just outside.’ ”
And from there, she began pursuing the wedding venue venture.
Carie said her husband, Jim, called her “crazy” because he didn’t think anyone would “go all the way out there” for a wedding.
But she argued that people are willing to travel around the world for weddings if they want to go to them.
And on a past Valentine’s Day, Carie said her husband had a pavilion built that eventually turned into the venue that it is today.
“He said when it flops, ‘I figure I can put my tractors in there,’ ” Carie said. “But then every year after that, we added on until it got walls, and then it became a barn instead of a pavilion. Then it became a barn with a porch and a barn with bathrooms, a dance floor and lights.”
For the Caries, the wedding season runs from the first weekend in May through the end of June and picks up again in September and October.
Carie said she offers various packages, with the goal to take as much work off the bride and groom as possible.
“It went over way better than what he thought, but I had high hopes all along,” Carie said. “It’s just exactly what I want it to be, and I have just as many weddings as I want.
“We focus on taking care of our couples and taking care of everything for them so they don’t have to. We create their dream wedding that way.”
For more information, visit the Carie’s Creek website — www.cariescreek.com — or call 270-993-1606.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
