Vince Hayden is celebrating his 86th birthday today.
One day soon, he’ll mark his 70th year in the local construction industry.
And he hasn’t slowed down — much.
Hayden is working on plans to build a 12,500-square-foot medical office building at 4424 Springhill Drive off Kentucky 54.
It will be behind Legends Sports Bar & Grill in Lake Forest Town Center, which Hayden also built.
He estimates that he’s built more than 1 million square feet of retail space and more than 800 buildings in Kentucky and Indiana.
He’s come a long way from his roots.
Hayden grew up on Hayden Road, which was named for his great-great-grandfather, Tom Hayden.
Today, the road connects to Gateway Commons, which is being developed by Matt Hayden, Vince Hayden’s fifth cousin.
“My mother was an invalid, and there were six of us kids,” Vince Hayden said. “You talk about poor. Back then, the county schools charged Catholic kids $1 a week to ride the bus. My father had a hard time coming up with it.
“I think that inspired me to work hard to make money. I got halfway through the 11th grade and decided I needed to go to work and help my Dad.”
So, Hayden started working as a hod carrier, carrying bricks to bricklayers on construction sites.
“We were working on Schrecker Supply Company’s new warehouse and a bricklayer failed to show up for work one day,” he said. “I said, ‘I can take his place.’ ”
And his career as a builder began.
“I’ve built five buildings in the last two years,” Hayden said.
In 1959, he incorporated Hayden Construction, which he sold to his son, Steve Hayden, and his son-in-law, Rick Isbill, a few years ago.
Hayden said, “I built a nursing home and some small subdivisions to start. I was building Mary Carrico School when the Cuban missile crisis began (in October 1962). The priest called us over to the church (St. William’s) for a special Mass. We thought the war had started.”
He built the rectory at St. Pius X, remodeled St. Lawrence Catholic Church and designed and built Immaculate Catholic Church.
Hayden’s résumé includes more than 50 nursing homes in Kentucky and Indiana, including the Carmel Home in Owensboro.
He also built 50 Kwik Picks, a chain that later became Pantry.
Hayden said he built the Motel 6 on south Frederica Street “when there was nothing out there but the South Side Barbeque Inn.”
He was one of the pioneers in developing the community’s fastest-growing retail, restaurant and residential areas on Kentucky 54.
“I started Villa Point Shopping Center in 1980,” Hayden said. “There wasn’t anything else out here then. Kentucky 54 was just a two-lane road.”
The list of his projects includes several schools, churches, convenience stores, a distillery and one subdivision — Fox Chase.
Hayden also developed the industrial subdivision on Vincent Station Drive.
He still owns Hayden Development and Vince Hayden LLC.
Hayden said he continues working because he’s known too many people who die within a couple of years of retirement.
“But my health will eventually make me retire,” he said. “I feel very fortunate that I am able to get up and go to work every day. My daughter, Janet, retired as a nurse to come and help me run the business. I hope when I die my children will continue to keep the business going.”
He has six children, 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
“God has blessed me in so many ways,” Hayden said.
