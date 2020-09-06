Hayden Insurance of Calhoun, a Lawton Insurance agency, has retained its “Best Practices” status in the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America Best Practices Study.
The annual survey documents the business practices of the “best” agencies and urges others to adopt similar practices.
The selected “Best Practices” agencies retain their status during the three-year cycle by submitting extensive financial and operational data for review each year.
This is the second year of the current three-year study cycle, where more than 1,000 independent agencies throughout the U.S. were nominated to take part in the annual study in 2019, but only 262 agencies qualified for the honor.
To be chosen, the agency had to be among the 35-45 top-performing agencies in one of six revenue categories.
“It’s an honor to be selected for the eighth consecutive year as one of the top performing agencies in the country and one of only eight in Kentucky,” Ross Richey, Lawton Insurance president and CEO, said in a news release.
He added, “It’s truly a team effort at Hayden and we never lose sight of the fact that people have many choices when it comes to where they spend their insurance dollars.”
The Lawton Insurance agency was founded in 1899 and has grown to become one of the largest privately-owned, full-service insurance agencies in Kentucky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.