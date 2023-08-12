Not many businesses reach a 50th anniversary to celebrate.
And even fewer do it with the same owner all those years.
But in the middle of July, Marty Hayden and Kustom Kwik Print, 1911 Breckenridge St., marked a half-century together.
Hayden graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles with a degree in business and served two years in the U.S. Army as a military pay specialist.
“I was in California working as an accountant for American Hospital Supply,” he said this week. “The quick printing business was booming in California. A company called Sir Speedy Printing wanted to get into the Kentucky market. They had one in Louisville. I asked if they would consider one in Owensboro. They said yes, and I got it.”
Hayden was ready to come back home, he said.
“We were a franchise for the first two years — Sir Speedy Printing,” he said. “After two years, we got divorced. And we became Kustom Kwik Print.”
“I didn’t know a thing about printing then.
“But Sir Speedy trained me.”
Kustom Kwik Print has had three homes through the years.
“We started on Dieterle Drive, across from The Briarpatch, and stayed there five years,” Hayden said. “Then we moved to 18th Street in a center with One Long Rail Pool Hall and The Little Brown Jug. We were there 15 years. It’s been razed since then.”
Thirty years ago, the business moved to its current location.
“This was Annie’s Farm Store before we moved here,” Hayden said. “They had 5,000 pair of the cowboy boots in stock.”
He said, “I probably have two or three customers who have been with me for 50 years.”
Hayden, his wife, Marie, and their daughter, Kerri Gillim, are the only staff.
“Kerri is the face of the company now,” Hayden said. “People are more familiar with her than me. I hope she’ll take over when I retire.”
Blueprints have always been “a very significant part of our business,” he said. “We do a lot of blueprints and commercial printing — general business printing for small businesses, churches, doctors, schools.”
Today, Hayden said, “Nothing is similar to 50 years ago. It’s 100% digital now.”
Basil, their dog, has been a familiar face to customers for nearly four years.
“Customers bring her treats and toys,” Hayden said. “If she’s not out here, they ask about her. We enjoy the personal aspect.”
