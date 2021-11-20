It was a beautiful fall day.
I was enjoying my lunch at the park.
Squirrels scampered. Children squealed. Leaves crunched.
Several folks were walking the trail and some had their dogs in tow. One duo in particular drew my attention. A young woman held the leash and on the other end was a puppy.
A cute-cuddly-rambunctious-not-listening-to-momma-wanna-chase-the-squirrels-puppy.
The pup definitely wanted to do his own thing. Finally, the patient lady knelt down to the puppy’s level, looked him in the eye, petted and patted, and gave some kind, yet stern instruction. And then they were off again.
I didn’t linger to see if the little pup’s behavior improved, but I knew it would take lots more patience and lots more instruction to teach him well.
The pang of realization hit me as I pulled from the parking lot. Aren’t we much like that puppy? I know I am. So often I just want to do what I want to do.
Like the pup wants to chase after squirrels, I also desire to chase after what I don’t need. Puppies fidget and squirm. They don’t like to be restricted.
Yep. Me too. I fidget and squirm when life gets uncomfortable. I want to have it my way, so I desire to fix it instead of being still and trusting God.
Yet, He meets me right where I am. In my disobedience. In my worry. In my impatience. He kneels down to my level and looks me right in the eyes. He’s kind, yet stern. He reminds me how much He loves me and mine. He reminds me that He spoke the world into being and He can handle what keeps me awake at night.
Psalm 116 says this, “Because He has inclined his ear to me, Therefore I will call upon Him as long as I live.”
Do you know what “incline” means? Webster defines it several ways; one way is “to bend the head or body forward.”
The God of the universe really does bend down to our eye level. His Word says so.
“And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us…” John 1:14
He not only bends down to hear us, He came down to save us.
I am weary of acting like a puppy on a leash, pulling and tugging and wanting my own way. Today, I choose something different.
I like the words of C.S. Lewis, “To have Faith in Christ means, of course, trying to do all that He says. There would be no sense in saying you trusted a person if you would not take his advice. Thus if you have really handed yourself over to Him, it must follow that you are trying to obey Him. But trying in a new way, a less worried way. Not doing these things in order to be saved, but because He has begun to save you already. Not hoping to get to Heaven as a reward for your actions, but inevitably wanting to act in a certain way because a first faint gleam of Heaven is already inside you.”
Today I choose to trust. I choose thankfulness. I choose joy. I choose to listen to His voice and not the enemy’s lies. I choose Jesus, again and again because He chooses me. He knows me and sees me and loves me.
He bends down to listen to me
.
Visit Julie at her website and blog at juliehlake.com. She’s also on Facebook and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.