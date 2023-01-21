I recently heard a radio personality discuss one way to combat discouragement, anxiety, and even depression. All of which I have dealt with at the beginning of this brand new year. It seems this brand new year has brought with it, some brand new challenges.
I saw them coming last year. Knew they were up ahead. As I live and breathe them now, I was definitely interested in what this guy on the radio had to say.
His advice? Get busy and do something with your hands. Engage in an activity that requires hands-on involvement. Build something. Plant something. Paint something. Clean something.
I liked the advice. I just had to decide what my hands-on activity was going to be. My house needed cleaning. A bedroom needed painting. Some furniture needed fixing. There were plenty of options.
And then I had an opportunity presented to me that I could not resist. My daughters and their husbands planned a short get-away. I jumped at the chance to keep my grandbaby a few days.
I was able to arrange my work schedule and was looking forward to spending some quality and quantity time with this tiny human. She has been sunshine in a bottle from the moment I met her. And she walks and talks now, too! How fun!
Our days were spent playing with toys on my living room floor, watching an assortment of toddler shows and cartoons, singing, dancing, eating, napping, running a few errands, and of course, lots and lots of snuggle time.
She knows several words now. Can do tricks on command.
Shakes her head “No” like an expert and laughs at herself in the mirror. I noticed a new thing, too. She would randomly hold out her little hands, palms up and just keep them there.
I couldn’t figure out if she was wanting me to give her something or wanting to show me something. Either way, this was a posture she assumed quite often during our days together.
The vacation trip went well and all returned safely. My house is quiet again and the toys are all put away until her next visit. As I returned to work and daily responsibilities, life settled into routine.
I admit, it is difficult sometimes to remain positive when life hits hard. When anxious thoughts assail me and discouragement comes looking for me, worries abound.
I try and remember the advice from the guy on the radio. I need to find something to do with my hands. Something productive. Then I remember my granddaughter, holding up her hands.
It became clear to me. I do, indeed, need to do something with my hands. I need to hold them out and up…toward the One Who knows me best and loves me most. Whether in surrender or in petition, my hands were meant to worship the LORD.
What should we do when we don’t know what to do?
I think I have found the answer. Trust the One who holds it all in His very capable hands.
As I raise my hands toward Heaven, in a gesture of both surrender and longing, I worship the One who made the moon and the stars. I worship the One who made me. Who knows me, inside and out. He sees me. He loves me. He is mine and I am His.
King David wrote in Psalms 63:4-8 “I will praise you as long as I live, lifting up my hands to you in prayer. You satisfy me more than the richest feast. I will praise you with songs of joy. I lie awake thinking of you, meditating on you through the night. Because you are my helper, I sing for joy in the shadow of your wings. I cling to you; your strong right hand holds me securely.”
So, yes, in the midst of uncertainty and difficulty, it is possible to be at peace. When our focus is not on the situation, but on the Prince of Peace, He brings new perspective. He brings clarity where there was none. He brings Himself into any situation we invite Him into. That truth settles my weary heart and offers such promise for the days ahead.
Be encouraged, friend. With hands raised and heart open, worship the One Who made you.
Worship the One Who knows you best and loves you most.
Visit Julie on Facebook and Instagram.
