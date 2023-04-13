These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from March 20 to April 4. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Cracker Barrel Old County Store #420, 5311 Frederica St., (99) March 28. Grade: A.
• O’Charley’s 257, 5205 Frederica St., (100) March 28. Grade: A.
• Salsarita’s, 3500 Villa Point, Suite 101, (99) March 28. Grade: A.
• One Park Place Restaurant, 2701 Frederica St., (100) March 31. Grade: A.
• The Kroger Company L-770, 2630 Frederica St., (100) retail:(100) March 31. Grade: A.
• Arby’s 1979, 4614 Frederica St., (100) March 31. Grade: A.
• Lee’s Famous Recipe Fried Chicken, 1001 Burlew Blvd., (91) April 5. Grade: C. Hands not being washed properly, hand sink in the kitchen was not functioning and not accessible, insect control device located over a food preparation area, plumbing not maintained in good repair (leaking faucet on three compartment sink), hand washing sink does not have water, floors not clean, walls and ceiling not clean, water damage on ceiling tiles in the dining area. During a follow-up inspection on April 6, all violations were corrected except plumbing not maintained in good repair (three compartment sink faucet leaking). (99) Grade: A.
• Fivestar Food Mart #7500, 3580 New Hartford Road, (100) retail:(100) March 31. Grade: A.
• Panda Express, 3000 Heartland Crossing, (100) March 31. Grade: A.
• West Louisville Preservation Hall, 6991 Highway 56, (99) April 6. Grade: A.
• Hayden’s Drive-In, 9207 State Route 56, (98) retail:(99) April 6. Grade: A.
• McDonald’s 31877, 3328 Highway 54, (97) April 5. Grade: A.
• Big O Stop 1, 3024 West 4th St., (99) retail:(100) April 4. Grade: A.
• Utica Food Mart, 10615 Highway 431, (98) retail:(99) April 4. Grade: A.
• Saw Ku Mu Family, 3211 Frederica St., Suite B., (99) retail:(98) April 4. Grade: A.
• Hometown IGA, 900 East 25th St., (91) retail:(98) March 20. Grade: C. Personal drinks must be stored down low away from food and prep areas with a lid and a straw, ham held at internal temperature for hot hold 87 degrees F (ham was voluntarily discarded, 13 pounds of ham), all unrecognizable foods like flour and sugar must be labeled, floors unclean and poor repair in deli with excess food debris, rodent droppings and live activity in deli and produce area, must have concrete pest control plan at the time of reinspection. During a follow-up on March 29, all violations were corrected. (100) retail:(100) Grade: A.
