These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from March 23 through April 11. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Pizza By the Guy, 3115 Commonwealth Ct., (100) April 11. Grade: A.
• Domino’s Pizza Inc., 3333 Frederica St., (98) April 11. Grade: A.
• Yellow Creek Baptist Church, 5741 Hwy. 144, (99) April 11. Grade: A.
• Audubon Elementary School Cafeteria, 300 Worthington Rd., (100) April 11. Grade: A.
• Mendy’s Kitchen, 924 Crabtree, (100) April 8. Grade: A.
• Real Hacienda, 4820 Frederica St., (100) April 7. Grade: A.
• Wendy’s, 4565 Frederica St., (97) April 7. Grade: A.
• Franey’s Food Mart #3, 217 E. 25th St., (98) retail: (99) April 7. Grade: A.
• Wingfield Inn and Suites Owensboro, 3220 W. Parrish Ave., (100) April 7. Grade: A.
• St. Joseph Peace Mission, 1328 W. 3rd St., (100) April 7. Grade: A.
• Dollar General Store #17956, 6542 Hwy. 56, (100) April 7. Grade: A.
• Shiloh’s Lounge, 1864 Triplett St., (100) April 7. Grade: A.
• Ben Soft Pretzel/Kindwill Enterprises, 2421 Allen St., (100) April 6. Grade: A.
• Hampton Inn & Suites Continential, 401 W. 2nd St., (100) April 7. Grade: A.
• Blissful Beginnings East, 5533 KY 144, (99) April 5. Grade: A.
• Charlotte’s Web Preschool and Nursery, 4129 Vincent Station Dr., (100) April 4. Grade: A.
• HL Neblett Community Center Daycare, 801 W. 5th St. N., (100) April 4. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Karen Restaurant, 7046 Hwy. 56, (100) March 23. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Catholic Elementary School 4-6 Cafeteria, 525 E. 23rd St., (100) March 23. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Middle School North Cafeteria, 1300 Booth Ave., (100) March 25. Grade: A.
• East View Elementary School Cafeteria, 6104 Hwy. 405, (100) March 29. Grade: A.
• Great Harvest Breach Company, 3211 Frederica St., (100) retail:(100) March 29. Grade: A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.