These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from March 29 to April 17. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Fast Fuel, 5464 Highway 144, (100) retail:(100) April 17. Grade: A.
• Mi Cocinita, 6783 Leslie Lane, (100) April 17. Grade: A.
• Dairy Queen 10322, 1715 Frederica St., (100) April 17. Grade: A.
• Daviess County High School Softball Concession Stand, 4255 New Hartford Road, (100) April 12. Grade: A.
• Daviess County High School Baseball Concession Stand, 4255 New Hartford Road, (100) April 12. Grade: A.
• Hong Kong, 1650 Starlite Drive, (93) April 12. Grade: A.
• Cadillac Restaurant, 1311 West 2nd St., (73) March 29. Grade: C. Personal drinks were stored on food prep surface without lids or straws, hand sink unusable due to clog, no paper towels at the other hand sink, employees not washing hands properly, cook observed bare hand handling ready to eat food (toast), no soap at hand sink, raw meat (pork) stored over dough for pizza prep, food items not stored covered when not in use, food contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized properly, food items not properly date marked with a use by, consume by, or discard by date, chemical spray bottles improperly stored, must have easily located and accurate thermometers in all coolers and freezers, wiping cloths improperly stored, all hand sinks must have “Employees must wash hands” signage, scoop handles stored in bulk food products with handles down in the product (ex. flour), food storage containers and equipment in poor repair or damaged and in need of service or replacement, non-food contact surfaces unclean, hand sink and mop sink both clogged with the faucets needing to be repaired and plumbing under one sink leaking, freezer condensation issues, dumpster missing lids, and floors, walls, ceilings unclean and need repair. During a follow-up inspection on April 12, all violations were corrected. (100) Grade A.
• Mil’s Dairy Drive-In, 10154 Highway 54, (100) April 12. Grade: A.
• St. Mary of the Woods Cafeteria, 10521 Franklin St., (100) April 12. Grade: A.
• Whitesville Elementary School Cafeteria, 9656 Highway 54, (100) April 12. Grade: A.
• Whitesville IGA 46, 10035 Highway 54, (100) retail:(100) April 12. Grade: A.
• Fetta Specialty Pizza and Spirits, 118 Saint Ann St., (100) April 12. Grade: A.
• McAlister’s Deli, 2065 East Parrish Ave., Suite 500, (99) April 12. Grade: A.
• El Bracero of Owensboro, 2945 Wimsatt Court, (96) April 12. Grade: A.
• Casey’s General Store, 1200 Southtown Blvd., (97) retail:(99) April 12. Grade: A.
• Academy of Learning Owensboro South, 4801 Towne Square Court, (100) April 12. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Catholic Elementary School 4-6 Cafeteria, 525 East 23rd St., (100) April 11. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Catholic Elementary School K-3 Cafeteria, 4017 Frederica St., April 11. Grade: A.
• River Valley Behavioral Health Hospital, 1000 Industrial Drive, (100) April 5. Grade: A.
• Danos Cigar Lounge LLC, 3830 Highway 54, Suite 201, (100) April 5. Grade: A.
• Maggie’s Antojitos Mexicanos, 1900 East 15th St., (100) April 6. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Karen Restaurant, 7046 Highway 56, (100) April 6. Grade: A.
• J J’s Pizza, 5615 Highway 144, (100) April 6. Grade: A.
• Penn Station #101, 3525 Frederica St. #5, (100) April 6. Grade: A.
• Elite Air Extreme Fun Center, 606 Salem Drive, (100) April 6. Grade: A.
• La Veracruzana #2, 2229 New Hartford Road, (100) retail:(100) April 6. Grade: A.
