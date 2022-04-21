These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from April 5 through April 14. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• J J’s Pizza, 5616 Hwy. 144, (100) April 14. Grade: A.
• Maggie’s Anoijitos Mexicanos, 1900 E. 15th St., (100) April 14. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Christian Church, 2818 New Hartford Rd., (99) April 14. Grade: A.
• La Veracruzana, 2229 New Hartford Rd., (99) retail:100 April 13. Grade: A.
• Niko’s Bakery and Cafe, 601 Emory Dr., (100) April 13. Grade: A.
• 54 Pizza Express, 3101 Alvey Park Dr. E. (100) April 13. Grade: A.
• Papa Grande, 544 Southtown Blvd., (100) April 13. Grade: A.
• Pan Asian, 2656 Frederica St., (100) April 13. Grade: A.
• Western KY Botanical Garden, 9 Carter Rd., (100) April 13. Grade: A.
• Donato’s Pizza, 2601 W. Parrish Ave. Suite J, (98) April 13. Grade: A.
• Shogun Express, 3415 Frederica St., (99) April 12. Grade: A.
• Penn Station #101, 3525 Frederica St. #5, (95) April 12. Grade: A.
• Dunkin Donuts, 3011 Frederica St., (100) April 12. Grade: A.
• Drake’s, 3050 Highland Pointe Dr., (92) April 5. Grade: C. Condensation leaking down from cooling unit onto boxes, milk, bagged lettuce, re-using brown cardboard trays for food at prep tables, the surface of warming window dirty with food debris, dish machine not working/getting to 180 degrees Fahrenheit (the switch on the heat booster needed to be turned on), nonfood contact surfaces have an accumulation of soil (shelves and prep areas), and knives were stored incorrectly. During a follow-up inspection on April 11, all violations were corrected and the establishment received a score of 100, Grade: A.
• Shogun Food Truck, mobile, (99) April 11. Grade: A.
• The Pub on 2nd, 116 A West 2nd St., (100) April 12. Grade: A.
• The Brew Bridge, 800 W. 2nd St., (96) April 12. Grade: A.
• Sorgho Elementry School Cafeteria, 5390 Hwy. 56, (100) April 12. Grade: A.
