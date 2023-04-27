These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from April 18-24. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Zaxby’s, 5030 Frederica St., (99) April 24. Grade: A.
• Rampstop Marine Services, Inc., 1601 West 2nd St., retail:(100) April 24.
• Cravens School Cafeteria, 2741 Cravens Ave., (100) April 24. Grade: A.
• El Toribio, 3034 Highway 144, (98) April 20. Grade: A.
• Juicy Crab Seafood, 3332 Villa Point, Suite 103, (98) April 20. Grade: A.
• Oak Tree Cafeteria (Southern Oaks Elementary), 7525 Highway 431, (100) April 20. Grade: A.
• Mechanicsville Neighborhood Kitchen, 924 Crabtree Ave., (100) April 19. Grade: A.
• St. Joseph Peace Mission, 1328 West 3rd St., (100) April 19. Grade: A.
• Wendy’s #96030, 4565 Frederica St., (97) April 19. Grade: A.
• Knottsville Playground, 9515 State Route 144, retail:(100) April 18.
• Daviess County Parks/Whitesville, 10743 Highway 764, (100) April 18. Grade: A.
• Country Heights Playground, 4961 Highway 54, (100) April 18. Grade: A.
• Shogun Food Truck, Statewide Mobile, (100) April 18. Grade: A.
• Shogun Bistro, 2127 East Parrish Ave., (100) April 18. Grade: A.
• Firehouse 29 BBQ and More, 3205 Lewis Lane, (100) April 18. Grade: A.
