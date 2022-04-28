These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from April 18 through April 21. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Simple Fit LLC, 1729 Sweeney St., (100) April 19. Grade: A.
• Daviess County High School Softball, 4255 New Hartford Rd., (100) April 18. Grade: A.
• Daviess County High School Baseball, 4255 New Hartford Rd., (100) April 18. Grade: A.
• Elite Air Extreem Fun Center, 606 Salem Dr., (100) April 18. Grade: A.
• County Heights Playground, 4961 Hwy. 54, (100) April 18. Grade: A.
• Chicken Salad Chick, 2596 Calumet Trace Suite 1, (100) April 18. Grade: A.
• Wonder Whip, 2434 E. 4th St., (100) April 18. Grade: A.
• Popeye’s #12323, 2906 Hwy. 54, (97) April 20. Grade: A.
• Buffalo Wild Wings, 4736 Frederica St., (97) April 21. Grade: A.
• Chop Sticks, 3023 Highland Pointe Dr. Suite 102, (93) April 21. Grade: A.
• Helen Sears Family Dev. Center, 2225 E. 18th St., (100) April 21. Grade: A.
• Seven Hills Audubon Area Head Start, 2401 McConnel Ave., (100) April 21. Grade: A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.