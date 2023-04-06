These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Mar. 20 to Apr. 3. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Franey’s Food Mart #3, 217 East 25th St., (93) retail:(97) April 3. Grade: A.
• Great Harvest Bread Company, 3211 Frederica St., (100) retail:(100) April 3. Grade: A.
• Hometown IGA 21, 201 Carter Road, (99) retail:(99) April 3. Grade: A.
• Apollo Softball, 2280 Tamarack Road, (100) March 30. Grade: A.
• Apollo Concessions, 2280 Tamarack Road, (100) March 30. Grade: A.
• Apollo High School cafeteria, 2280 Tamarack Road, (100) March 30. Grade: A.
• Deer Park Elementary School cafeteria, 4959 New Hartford Road, (100) March 28. Grade: A.
• Wasabi 54, 3238 Kidron Valley Way, (91) March 28. Grade: C. Personal drinks stored on workstations without lids or straws on some drinks, handwash sinks were inaccessible, food stored incorrectly, dish machine not sanitizing at proper concentration, complaint of foodborne illness-patient tested positive for norovirus, but no employees are currently sick or had been sick recently, floors in poor repair. During a follow-up inspection on March 29, all violations were corrected except for the flooring. (99) Grade: A.
• Owensboro Catholic High School cafeteria, 1524 Parrish Ave., (100) March 29. Grade: A.
• Taco Bell, 4620 Frederica St., (99) March 28. Grade: A.
• Five Star — Unifirst, 2801 Unifirst Drive, (100) March 28. Grade: A.
• Thruston Food Market, 5005 Graham Lane, (100) retail:(100) March 28. Grade: A.
• East View Elementary School Cafeteria, 6104 Highway 405, (100) March 28. Grade: A.
• Pizza Hut, 4127 Frederica St., (100) March 28. Grade: A.
• Towneplace Suites By Marriott Owensboro, 3365 Hayden Road, (100) March 20. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Smoothie LLC DBA Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 3250 Hayden Drive, (100) March 20. Grade: A.
