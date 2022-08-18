These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from August 2 through August 15. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Sushi Maru Express Inc., 2931 Heartland Crossing; Meijer Store, (100) August 15. Grade: A.
• AFC Sushi at Kroger #770L, 2630 Frederica St., (100) August 15. Grade: A.
• Subway #17382, 1210 Southtown Blvd., (98) August 12. Grade: A.
• Gyro House, 4551 Springhill Drive, Suite #1, (100) August 12. Grade: A.
• Academy of Learning Bold Forbs, 3220 Bold Forbs Way, (100) August 12. Grade: A.
• Sweet Peas, 3271 Alvey Park Drive, Suite B, (100) August 12. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Child Care LLC, 300 Byers Ave., (100) August 12. Grade: A.
• TenOSix, 1006 East 4th St., (100) August 11. Grade: A.
• The Oven, 1012 East 4th St., (100) August 11. Grade: A.
• Lisa’s Place, 12541 Highway 431, (98) August 11. Grade: A.
• JR’s Market, 350 Highway 140 West, retail:(100) August 11.
• St. Pius Tenth Daycare, 3418 Highway 60 East, (99) August 2. Grade: A.
• Menard’s, 3001 Heartland Crossing, retail:(100) August 2.
• IHOP, 3080 Highland Point, (100) August 10. Grade: A.
• Roam Inn, 7158 State Route 81, (100) August 10. Grade: A.
• Walgreen’s #07657, 2318 Frederica St., retail:(99) August 10.
• Here We Grow Nursery and Pre-School, 4101 Carter Road, (100) August 10. Grade: A.
• Davco Rest Home, 2526 West 10th St., (100) August 9. Grade: A.
• Oasis Inc., 2150 East 19th St., (100) August 9. Grade: A.
• Whitesville Senior Center, 10345 Highway 54, (100) August 9. Grade: A.
• Horn Community Center, 10534 Main Cross St., (100) August 9. Grade: A.
• Mary Kendall Home, 193 Phillips Court, (100) August 9. Grade: A.
• Pleasant Grove Christian Learning Center, 5664 Highway 56, (97) August 8. Grade: C. Approved sanitizing solution for manual/mechanical ware-washing is not at proper concentration. Ware washing machine sanitizer levels tested at 0 ppm. On a follow-up inspection on August 9, all infractions were corrected. Grade: A.
• Texas Roadhouse, 943 Mosley Road, (99) August 9. Grade: A.
• Walgreens #11198, 3312 Highway 54, retail:(100) August 9.
• Fern Terra of Owensboro, 1415 West 1st St., (100) August 9. Grade: A.
