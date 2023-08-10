These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Aug. 2-8. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Super USA #2, 2224 Frederica St., retail:(99) Aug. 8.
• Owensboro Health Parrish Campus, 811 Parrish Ave., (100) Aug. 8. Grade: A.
• Little Caesar’s Pizza, 1650 Starlite Drive Suite M, (100) Aug. 8. Grade: A.
• Beef O Brady’s, 3189 Fairview Drive Suite E, (99) Aug. 8. Grade: A.
• Ritzy’s, 4527 Highway 54, (100) Aug. 7. Grade: A.
• Wendy’s #76850, 2934 Highway 54 East, (99) Aug. 7. Grade: A.
• Little Einsteins Too!, 2724 New Hartford Pike, (100) Aug. 7. Grade: A.
• Super USA 3, 3015 Burlew Blvd., retail:(100) Aug. 7.
• Twin Rivers Nursing & Rehab, 2420 West Third St., (97) Aug. 7. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Smoothie LLC DBA Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 3250 Hayden Drive, (100) Aug. 4. Grade: A.
• AFC Sushi @ Kroger #770L, 2630 Frederica St., (100) Aug. 4. Grade: A.
• Overflow Cafe, 3232 Villa Point, (100) Aug. 4. Grade: A.
• Health Park Cornerstone Cafe, 1006 Ford Ave., (100) Aug. 4. Grade: A.
• Eagles, 1816 Triplett St., retail:(99) Aug. 4.
• Mod Pizza, 2710 Heartland Crossing Blvd. Suite C, (100) Aug. 4. Grade: A.
• Sushi Maru Express Inc., 2931 Heartland Crossing (Meijer Store), (100) Aug. 3. Grade: A.
• Five Star #7530, 3689 Highway 54, (100) retail:(100) Aug. 3. Grade: A.
• Starbucks Coffee Company, 2710 Heartland Crossing Blvd. Suite A, (97) Aug. 3. Grade: A.
• Walgreens #07657, 2318 Frederica St., retail:(100) Aug. 3.
• Koehler’s Bakery, 1801 Carter Road, retail:(97) Aug. 3.
• Pleasant Grove Christian Learning Center, (100) Aug. 3. Grade: A.
• Walgreens 19331, 1921 West Parrish Ave., retail:(100) Aug. 2.
• Castlen Cattle Farms, 2761 Free Silver Road, retail:(100) Aug. 2.
