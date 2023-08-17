These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Aug. 8-14. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Mellow Mushroom, 101 West Second St., (98) Aug. 14. Grade: A.
• Big Dipper, 2820 West Parrish Ave., (100) Aug. 14. Grade: A.
• Liquor Barn, 2216 New Hartford Road, retail:(100) Aug. 11.
• Niko’s Italian Cuisine, 2200 East Parrish Ave. Building 1, (100) Aug. 9. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Christian Church, 2818 New Hartford Road, (100) Aug. 10. Grade: A.
• Penn Station #294, 3023 Highland Pointe Drive, (100) Aug. 9. Grade: A.
• Subway #10229, 3124 Highway 54, (100) Aug. 9. Grade: A.
• Goodwood, 101 Frederica St., (99) Aug. 10. Grade: A.
• Banky’s Sports Bar & Grill, 1108 West Ninth St., (100) Aug. 8. Grade: A.
• Even Steven Friendly Village, 7155 Highway 81, (99) retail:(100) Aug. 9. Grade: A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.