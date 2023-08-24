These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Aug. 8-21. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Hometown IGA 20, 980 East 25th St., (98) retail:(100) Aug. 21. Grade: A.
• Niko’s Bakery & Cafe, 601 Emory Drive, (97) Aug. 21. Grade: A.
• Penn Station #294, 3023 Highland Pointe Drive, (100) Aug. 9. Grade: A.
• Subway #10229, 3124 Highway 54, (100) Aug. 9. Grade: A.
• Banky’s Sports Bar & Grill, 1108 West Ninth St., (100) Aug. 8. Grade: A.
• Kim’s Diner, 1212 East 18th St., (96) Aug. 18. Grade: A.
• Whitesville Senior Center, 10345 Highway 54, (100) Aug. 17. Grade: A.
• St. Mary of the Wood Cafeteria, 10521 Franklin St., (100) Aug. 17. Grade: A.
• Horn Community Center, 10534 Main Cross St., (100) Aug. 17. Grade: A.
• Towneplace Suites by Marriott Owensboro, 3365 Hayden Road, (100) Aug. 16. Grade: A.
• G.D. Ritzy’s, 4925 Frederica St., (99) Aug. 15. Grade: A.
• Panera Bread Cafe 1184, 4600 Frederica St., (100) Aug. 15. Grade: A.
• Country Cupboard II / Fast Fuel, 1710 East Parrish Ave., (98) retail:(98) Aug. 15. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Convention Center, 501 West Second St., (100) Aug. 14. Grade: A.
• QQ Food Mart 1998, 2080 Southtown Blvd., (98) retail:(100) Aug. 15. Grade: A.
• Owensboro High School Volleyball Concessions, 1800 Frederica St., retail:(100) Aug. 15.
• Owensboro High School Cafeteria, 1800 Frederica St., (100) Aug. 15. Grade: A.
• Walgreens #11198, 3312 Highway 54, retail:(100) Aug. 15.
• Fern Terra of Owensboro, 1415 West First St., (98) Aug. 15. Grade: A.
• McDonald’s 6664, 2730 Parrish Ave., (100) Aug. 15. Grade: A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.