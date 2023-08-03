These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from July 26 through Aug. 1. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Highflier Inc., 6520 US Highway 231, (100) retail:(100) Aug. 1. Grade: A.
• Subway 326455, 3470 New Hartford Road, (100) Aug. 1. Grade: A.
• Dairy Queen Brazier, 3224 New Hartford Road, (99) Aug. 1. Grade: A.
• Gary’s Drive-In, 2220 Veach Road, (100) Aug. 1. Grade: A.
• Deloris’ Cafe, 2123 Triplett St., (99) Aug. 1. Grade: A.
• Windy Hollow Concessions, 5141 Windy Hollow Road, (100) Aug. 1. Grade: A.
• Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt, 4431 Spring Hill Drive Ste. D, (100) July 31. Grade: A.
• JR’s Market, 350 Highway 140 West, retail:(99) July 31.
• Chop Sticks, 3023 Highland Pointe Drive Suite 102, (100) July 28. Grade: A.
• IHOP, 3080 Highland Pointe Drive, (100) July 28. Grade: A.
• American Legion Post #9, 736 Frederica St., (100) July 28. Grade: A.
• Brinker Restaurant Corp. DBA Chili’s Bar and Grill, 4500 Frederica St., (100) July 28. Grade: A.
• Davco Rest Home, 2526 West 10th St., (100) July 27. Grade: A.
• Yewell Home for Boys, 1324 West Third St., (99) July 26. Grade: A.
• Dollar General 6053, 320 East Fourth St., retail:(96) July 26.
• Dollar General Store 1182, 2511 East Fourth St., retail:(100) July 26.
