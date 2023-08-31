These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Aug. 21-28. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Donato’s Pizza, 2601 West Parrish Ave. Suite J, (96) Aug. 28. Grade: A.
• Bubble Tea Talk, 3238 Kidron Valley Way Unit 2, (100) Aug. 28. Grade: A.
• Layihmon LLC, 2610 Veach Road, retail:(99) Aug. 28.
• Burger Theory, 701 West First St., (97) Aug. 28. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Innovation Academy (IOC) Campus, 2631 South Griffith Ave., (100) Aug. 25. Grade: A.
• Jamaican Yard Vibes, 2845 West Parrish Ave. Suite C, (100) Aug. 24. Grade: A.
• Latinus 1, 636 Southtown Blvd., (100) retail:(100) Aug. 24. Grade: A.
• The Brew Bridge, 800 West Second St., (99) Aug. 24. Grade: A.
• Starbucks #9952, 2402 Frederica St., (100) Aug. 23. Grade: A.
• Malco Theater #14, 2700 Calumet Trace, (100) Aug. 23. Grade: A.
• Opportunity Center of Owensboro Inc., 3560 New Hartford Road, (100) Aug. 23. Grade: A.
• Lizzie’s Diner, 1420 Breckenridge St., (99) Aug. 23. Grade: A.
• The Spot, 217 Williamsburg Square, (100) Aug. 22. Grade: A.
• Arby’s Restaurant, 3401 Villa Point, (99) Aug. 22. Grade: A.
• Apollo High School Cafe, 2280 Tamarack Road, (100) Aug. 23. Grade: A.
• Tamarack Elementary School Cafe, 1733 Tamarack Road, (100) Aug. 23. Grade: A.
• Apollo Basketball/Volleyball Concessions, 2280 Tamarack Road, (100) Aug. 23. Grade: A.
• Apollo High School Football/Track Concessions, 2280 Tamarack Road, (100) Aug. 23. Grade: A.
• Yellow Creek Baptist Church, 5741 Highway 144, (100) Aug. 22. Grade: A.
• Addiction Recovery Care, 3136 West Second St., (100) Aug. 22. Grade: A.
• Texas Roadhouse, 943 Moseley Road, (98) Aug. 22. Grade: A.
• Burns Middle School, 4610 Goetz Drive, (100) Aug. 22. Grade: A.
• Hometown IGA 20, 980 East 25th St., (98) retail:(100) Aug. 21. Grade: A.
• Niko’s Bakery and Cafe, 602 Emory Drive, (97) Aug. 21. Grade: A.
