These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Dec. 20 through Dec. 27. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Mr. Wok Express, 3435 Frederica St., (85) Dec. 20. Grade: C. Employee chopping vegetables with bare hands. Individual disposable towels and/or hand-drying device not provided at lavatory or handwashing sink. Hand cleaner not provided at lavatory or handwashing sink. Food store uncovered. The approved sanitizing solution for manual/mechanical ware-washing is not at the proper concentration. Food not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded. Bulk food not stored in the product container or package in which it was obtained and without identifying label. Chemical sanitizing solution containers placed on floor. Gloves not used properly. Gloves must be worn when doing food preparation. Plumbing not maintained in good repair. 3 compartment sink faucet dripping and hand sink in dish area needs handles switched to indicate temperature. Outer openings not protected against entry of pests. Back door to storage area does not seal properly. During a follow-up inspection, all violations were corrected except outer openings not protected against entry of pests (99) Dec. 27. Grade: A.
