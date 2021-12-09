These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Nov. 30 through Dec. 6. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Gabe’s, 2540 Calumet Trace, (100) Dec. 6.
• Hayden Home, 1320 Third St., (100) Dec. 6. Grade: A.
• Over the Rainbow, 411 W. Fourth St., (100) Dec. 6. Grade: A.
• River Valley Behavioral Health, 314 Ewing Road, (100) Dec. 6. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Regional Recovery, 4301 Veach Road, (100) Dec. 6. Grade: A.
• Church Alive, 325 Carter Road, (100) Dec. 3. Grade: A.
• St. Benedict’s Food Pantry, 1001 W. Seventh St., (100) Dec. 3.
• Target Food Avenue, 5151 Frederica St., food: (100), retail: (100) Dec. 2. Grade: A.
• Captain Call DBA Bubba Grandy Seafood, 3600 Frederica St. Suite K, food: (100), retail: (100) Dec. 1. Grade: A.
• Mikato Steak & Sushi, 3500 Villa Pointe Suite 103, (98) Dec. 1. Grade: A.
• Quality Quick #14, 3414 New Hartford Road, food: (96), retail: (97) Nov. 30. Grade: A.
• Heritage Park Preschool & Nursery, 3802 Legacy Run, (100) Dec. 2. Grade: A.
• Drake’s, 3050 Highland Pointe Drive, (98) Dec. 1. Grade: A.
• McAlister’s Deli, 2065 E. Parrish Ave. Suite 500, (100) Dec. 1. Grade: A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.