These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Feb. 8 through Feb. 14. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt, 4431 Spring Hill Drive Ste. D, (100) Feb. 13. Grade: A.
• MOD Pizza, 2710 Heartland Crossing Blvd. Suite C, (99) Feb. 13. Grade: A.
• Starbucks Coffee Company, 2710 Heartland Crossing Blvd. Suite A, (98) Feb. 13. Grade: A.
• Banky’s Sports Bar & Grill, 1108 West 9th St., (100) Feb. 10. Grade: A.
• Wendy’s #76850, 2934 Highway 54, (99) Feb. 10. Grade: A.
• Circle K #4703354, 5611 Highway 54, (100) retail:(100) Feb. 9. Grade: A.
• Circle K #4703353, 5625 Highway 144, (100) retail:(100) Feb. 9. Grade: A.
• Liquor Barn, 2509 West Parrish Ave., retail:(100) Feb. 13.
• AFC Sushi @ Kroger #770L, 2630 Frederica St., (100) Feb. 9. Grade: A.
• Sushi Maru Express Inc. (Meijer), 2931 Heartland Crossing, (100) Feb. 8. Grade: A.
• Niko’s Italian Cuisine, 2200 East Parrish Ave. Bldg. 1, (100) Feb. 8. Grade: A.
• JR’s Market, 350 Highway 140 West, retail:(100) Feb. 8.
• Lizzie’s Diner, 1420 Breckenridge St., (99) Feb. 14. Grade: A.
• Ritzy’s, 4527 Highway 54, (100) Feb. 13. Grade: A.
