These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Feb. 7 through Feb. 20. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Owensboro Health Parrish Campus, 811 Parrish Ave., (99) Feb. 20. Grade: A.
• Big Dipper, 2820 West Parrish Ave., (100) Feb. 17. Grade: A.
• Five Star #7530, 3689 Highway 54, (100) retail:(100) Feb. 16. Grade: A.
• Little Caesar’s Pizza, 3429 Frederica St., (100) Feb. 7. Grade: A.
• Denny’s 169, 4545 Frederica St., (99) Feb. 7. Grade: A.
• Koehler’s Bakery, 1801 Carter Road, retail:(97) Feb. 15.
• Overflow Cafe, 3232 Villa Point, (99) Feb. 14. Grade: A.
• Little Einstein’s Too!, 2724 New Hartford Pike, (100) Feb. 14. Grade: A.
• Malco Theater #14, 2700 Calumet Trace, (100) Feb. 14. Grade: A.
• Health Park Cornerstone Cafe, 1006 Ford Ave., (100) Feb. 14. Grade: A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.