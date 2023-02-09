These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Jan. 19 through Feb. 7. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• O’Bryan’s Bar and Grill, 7006 Highway 815, (99) Feb. 7. Grade: A.
• Little Caesars Pizza, 1650 Starlight Drive, Suite M, (100) Feb. 7. Grade: A.
• Beef O Brady’s, 3189 Fairview Drive Suite E, (98) Feb. 7. Grade: A.
• DKL Enterprises DBA Millay’s Tavern, 9431 Highway 144, (100) Feb. 7. Grade: A.
• Pleasant Grove Christian Learning Center, 5664 Highway 56, (100) Feb. 6. Grade: A.
• IHOP, 3080 Highland Point, (100) Feb. 2. Grade: A.
• Yewell Home For Boys, 1324 West 3rd St., (100) Feb. 2. Grade: A.
• Dollar General 6053, 320 East 4th St., retail:(100) Feb. 2.
• Dollar General Store 1182, 2511 East 4th St., retail:(100) Feb. 2.
• Dee’s Diner LLC, 1362 East 4th St., (100) Feb. 2. Grade: A.
• Mary Kendall Home, 193 Phillips Court, (100) Jan. 30. Grade: A.
• Wellington Parc, 2885 New Hartford Road, (100) Jan. 30. Grade: A.
• Dave Rest Home, 2526 West 10th St., (100) Jan. 30. Grade: A.
• Fairfield Inn Food, 800 Salem Drive, (100) Jan. 19. Grade: A.
• Great Harvest Bread, 4431 Springhill Drive, (100) Jan. 26. Grade: A.
• Lic’s Ice Cream, 2120 East Parrish Ave., (100) Jan. 26. Grade: A.
• Arby’s 6563, 2960 West Parrish Ave., (100) Jan. 26. Grade: A.
• Burger King 9308, 2944 West Parrish Ave., (100) Jan. 26. Grade: A.
• Sweet Temptations by Victoria, 231 Williamsburg Square, retail:(100). Jan. 19.
• Best Western Plus Owensboro — Food, 1018 Goetz Drive, (100) Jan. 19. Grade: A.
• Domino’s Pizza Inc., 1003 Burlew Blvd., (100) Jan. 19. Grade: A.
• Dollar General #12433, 10539 Highway 431, retail:(100) Jan. 19.
• Swami 101 LLC — DBA Country Cupboard, 4123 Frederica St., retail:(100) Jan. 19.
• Super A Mart, 409 Crabtree Ave., (97) retail:(100) Jan. 19. Grade: A.
• Family Dollar Stores #1686, 1828 Triplett St., retail:(98) Jan. 19.
• Five Star Food Mart #7520, 3100 West Parrish Ave., (100) retail:(100) Jan. 19. Grade: A.
• Lee’s Famous Recipe, 1800 Carter Road, (97) Jan. 20. Grade: A.
• Libertalia Coffee Company, 3215 Christie Place — State Wide Mobile Food Truck, (100) Jan. 20. Grade: A.
• Five Guys of Owensboro, 3248 Mount Moriah Ave. Suite A, (100) Jan. 23. Grade: A.
• Mr. Bubble 2, 3245 Mount Moriah Ave., (100) Jan. 23. Grade: A.
• Jordy’s Restaurant, 830 Chuck Gray Court, (97) Jan. 23. Grade: A.
• Huck’s #374, 2245 Ragu Drive, (98) retail:(100) Jan. 23. Grade: A.
• Papa John’s, 3332 Villa Point — Suite 110, (99) Jan. 24. Grade: A.
• Pizza Hut, 3189 Fairview Drive Suite A, (97) Jan. 24. Grade: A.
• Sassafras, 420 Frederica St., (99) Jan. 24. Grade: A.
• Dollar General Store #1181, 1260 Carter Road, retail:(98) Jan. 24.
• American Legion Post 9, 736 Frederica St., (100) Jan. 25. Grade: A.
