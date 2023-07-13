These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from July 6-11. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Gramps Coffee and Donuts, 333 Frederica St., (100) July 11. Grade: A.
• 54 Pizza Express West, 1700 Starlite Drive, (100) July 11. Grade: A.
• Roam Inn, 7158 State Route 81, (100) July 7. Grade: A.
• Here We Grow, Nursery and Preschool, 4101 Carter Road, (100) July 7. Grade: A.
• St. Pius 10th Daycare, 3418 Highway 60 East, (100) July 7. Grade: A.
• Sweet Peas, 3271 Alvey Park Drive, Suite B, (100) July 7. Grade: A.
• Academy of Learning, 3220 Bold Forbes Way, (100) July 7. Grade: A.
• Wheat Grass Hospitality, 3500 Villa Point, (97) July 6. Grade: A.
• Our Lady of Lourdes Daycare, 4005 Frederica St., (100) July 6. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Child Care, 300 Byers Ave., (100) July 6. Grade: A.
• Big Lots #5388, 4610 Frederica St., retail:(100) July 7.
• Panther Creek Golf Club, 4641 Highway 1514, (97) July 6. Grade: A.
• Kahawa Java, 2601 West Parrish Ave. Suite F-1, (100) July 6. Grade: A.
• Wheat Grass Hospitality #2, 2682 Frederica St., (98) July 6. Grade: A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.