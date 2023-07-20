These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from June 26 — July 18. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Ben Hawes Grill, 400 Boothfield Road, (100) July 18. Grade: A.
• Denny’s 169, 4545 Frederica St., (99) July 18. Grade: A.
• Peez O’s Pizza, 2100 West Second St., (99) July 18. Grade: A.
• Little Caesar’s Pizza, 3429 Frederica St., (100) July 18. Grade: A.
• Lic’s Ice Cream, 2120 East Parrish Ave., (100) July 18. Grade: A.
• Old Hickory Bab B Que Inc., 338 Washington Ave., retail:(100) July 18.
• Wellington Parc, 2885 New Hartford Road, (100) July 17. Grade: A.
• Dollar Tree #9187, 5221 Frederica St., retail:(100) July 17.
• Subway #17382, 1210 Southtown Blvd., (100) July 17. Grade: A.
• Subway #3785, 2420 Parrish Ave., (100) July 17. Grade: A.
• CVS Pharmacy #6264, 3311 Highway 54, retail:(100) July 14.
• Dollar General Store #2454, 4016 Frederica St., retail:(99) July 14.
• Roots & Wings Childcare & Preschool, 519 West Byers Ave., (100) July 13. Grade: A.
• Helping Hands Kitchen, 519 West Byers Ave., (100) July 13. Grade: A.
• K.B. Kids Zone, 3045 Burlew Blvd., (100) July 13. Grade: A.
• Domino’s Pizza Inc., 1003 Burlew Blvd., (97) July 13. Grade: A.
• Dollar General Store #12433, 10539 Highway 431, retail:(100) July 13.
• Swami 101 LLC — DBA Country Cupboard, 4123 Frederica St., (100) July 12. Grade: A.
• Azzip Pizza LLC, 3800 Frederica St., (100) July 12. Grade: A.
• Great American Cookie & Marble Slab, 3800 Frederica St., (100) July 12. Grade: A.
• Arby’s 6563, 2960 West Parrish Ave., (99) July 12. Grade: A.
• Burger King 9308, 2944 West Parrish Ave., (100) July 12. Grade: A.
• Old Hickory Bar B Que Inc., 338 Washington Ave., (99) June 26. Grade: A.
• McDonald’s 6663, 4800 Frederica St., (100) June 26. Grade: A.
• Red Lobster 347, 3410 Frederica St., (100) June 26. Grade: A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.