These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from July 11 through July 18. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Big Lots, 4610 Frederica St., retail:(100) July 18.
• Compassionate Care ADC, 1600 Breckenridge St., (100) July 15. Grade: A.
• Dollar General #12433, 10539 Highway 431, retail:(100) July 11.
• Helping Hands Kitchen, 519 West Byers Ave., (100) July 13. Grade: A.
• K.B. Kids Zone, 3045 Burlew Blvd., (100) July 13. Grade: A.
• Roots and Wings Childcare and Preschool, 519 West Byers Ave., (100) July 13. Grade: A.
• Lee’s Famous Recipe, 1800 Carter Road, (98) July 14. Grade: A.
• Hucks #374, 2245 Ragu Drive, (96) retail:(99) July 14. Grade: A.
