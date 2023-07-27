These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from July 7-25. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Fairfield Inn Food, 800 Salem Drive, (100) July 25. Grade: A.
• Dollar General Store #18706, 7101 Highway 81, retail:(100) July 25.
• O’Bryan’s Bar & Grill, 7006 Highway 815, (98) July 25. Grade: A.
• Circle K #4703353, 5625 Highway 144, (100) retail:(100) July 24. Grade: A.
• Great Harvest Bread Company, 4431 Springhill Drive, (100) July 24. Grade: A.
• Circle K #4703354, 5611 Highway 54, (100) retail:(100) July 24. Grade: A.
• Huck’s #374, 2245 Ragu Drive, (99) retail:(100) July 24. Grade: A.
• Dollar General Store #5893, 4241 Benttree Drive, retail:(100) July 24.
• Five Star Food Mart #7520, 3100 West Parrish Ave., (100) retail:(100) July 24. Grade: A.
• Blissful Beginnings West, 1864 Old Calhoun Road, (100) July 24. Grade: A.
• Mary Kendall Home, 193 Phillips Court, (100) July 24. Grade: A.
• Jimmy John’s, 2300 Frederica St., (98) July 24. Grade: A.
• Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 2804 Frederica St., (100) July 24. Grade: A.
• Sassafras, 420 Frederica St., (98) July 24. Grade: A.
• Aldi Inc., 2945 Highway 54, retail:(100) July 20.
• Neighbours Food Mart, 1008 West Fifth St., (100) retail:(100) July 20. Grade: A.
• Becca Bakes, 4026 Frederica St., (100) July 19. Grade: A.
• Amvets Post #75, 2600 West Second St., (100) July 19. Grade: A.
• Menard’s, 3001 Heartland Crossing, retail:(100) July 19.
• Sip Wine Room, 101 Frederica St. Suite 101, (100) July 19. Grade: A.
• Amay Myint Thar, 4028 Frederica St. Suite B, retail:(100) July 17.
• Firehouse Subs, 5150 Frederica St. Suite 101, (100) July 17. Grade: A.
• Mr. Bubble 2, 3245 Mt. Moriah Ave. Suite #6, (100) July 17. Grade: A.
• Papa John’s, 3332 Villa Point Drive Suite 110, (99) July 17. Grade: A.
• Five Guys of Owensboro, 3248 Mt. Moriah Ave. Suite A, (100) July 17. Grade: A.
• Best Western Plus Owensboro — Food, 1018 Goetz Drive, (100) July 19. Grade: A.
• Jordy’s Restaurant, 830 Chuck Gray Court, (100) July 19. Grade: A.
• St. Pius Tenth Daycare, 3418 Highway 60 East, (100) July 7. Grade: A.
• Chipotle Mexican Grill #4203, 4911 Frederica St., (100) July 19. Grade: A.
• Lee’s Famous Recipe, 1800 Carter Road, (99) July 19. Grade: A.
• Super A Mart, 409 Crabtree Ave., (92) retail:(100) July 19. Grade: A.
• Dee’s Diner LLC, 1362 East Fourth St., (100) July 19. Grade: A.
